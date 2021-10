MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With Moderna and Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine booster shots being given the green light by the CDC, Minnesota health officials on Friday reported an additional 2,150 virus cases and 22 more deaths due to COVID-19, including one teenager in Hennepin County. According to the Minnesota Department of Health’s daily update, the state’s total positive cases have risen to 770,246 since the pandemic began, with 8,537 deaths attributed to the virus. Minnesota’s latest rolling seven-day average positivity rate appears to be on the waning side of a crest, now at 7.9% from 8.5% last week. The line for high risk...

