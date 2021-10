CLARKS AND CENTRAL CITY -- Strobel Fabrication in Clarks has announced the purchase of the facility and acreage on the north edge of Central City by Strobel Properties. The former location of Atlantic Homes, which was Central City’s largest employer back in the early 2000s, will now be used to fabricate equipment for the oil and gas industry. Though sitting empty much of the past couple decades, Strobel Energy Group has leased the facility and has conducted work for Phillips 66 among others.

CENTRAL CITY, NE ・ 4 DAYS AGO