The Crookston Pirate Volleyball squad was looking to get back into the win column on Tuesday night, but the Warren-Alvarado-Oslo Ponies came away with a 3-0 victory (25-23, 25-19, 25-22) in a match played at Crookston High School. “We talked a lot about energy pre-game and during the game, but I don’t think we brought that tonight and I think it showed on the court,” said Pirates Head Coach Katie Engelstad. “I don’t know if that has fully clicked on how important that is so maybe as a coach I have to do some more digging into that.”

CROOKSTON, MN ・ 13 DAYS AGO