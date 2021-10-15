CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

The Cult Of Colt: Criminal, Stupid, or Criminally Stupid?

By Bryan H. Stabbe
Hogs Haven
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBryan and Gumbi are back in action for this edition of the Cult of Colt. There’s been a lot of stuff to talk about over the past few weeks, little of it on the field, and less of it good. We take some time to share our impressions of the Jon...

www.hogshaven.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Terrifying Patrick Mahomes Injury

Kansas City Chiefs fans and the rest of the NFL world are currently holding their breath, hoping for the best with Patrick Mahomes. The MVP quarterback had to leave Sunday afternoon’s game against the Tennessee Titans after taking a terrifying hit to the head. Mahomes was getting wrapped up in...
NFL
The Spun

Andy Reid Announces Devastating Chiefs Injury News

The Kansas City Chiefs had an ugly first half against the Washington Football Team on Sunday afternoon, but the AFC West franchise rallied in the second half. Patrick Mahomes and Co. trailed the Football Team by three points at halftime, though they took off in the second half, winning 31-13.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Latest Colin Kaepernick News

Colin Kaepernick hasn’t played professional football in five years, but the 33-year-old quarterback isn’t giving up yet. The former NFL quarterback revealed in a new interview with EBONY magazine that he’s still training as hard as ever, hoping a team will sign him. Kaepernick last played in the NFL in...
NFL
The Spun

Jon Gruden Had Brutally Honest Admission On Colin Kaepernick

Jon Gruden is no longer an NFL head coach, as he resigned from his position with the Las Vegas Raiders following his email scandal. The veteran NFL head coach made racist and homophobic comments, among others, in emails that were uncovered as part of the league’s investigation into the Washington Football Team.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Cult Of Colt#Hogs Haven Podcast
The Spun

Longtime NFL Referee Died Following Game On Sunday

Tragedy struck the NFL officiating family on Sunday. Longtime official Carl Madsen passed away on the way home from working Titans-Chiefs in Nashville. Madsen had been a replay official since 2009. Prior to that, he served in an on-field role for 12 years. “Carl Madsen was an NFL officiating fixture...
NFL
Deadline

More Jon Gruden Email Released, Shows Him Calling Out Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick should have been cut for kneeling during the national anthem, according to a newly uncovered email exchange between former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden and ex-GM Bruce Allen of the Washington Football Team. “They suspend people for taking amino acids, they should cut this f**k,” Gruden wrote in an email to Allen, according to Yahoo Sports. Kaepernick has not played in the National Football League since 2017, when he opted for free agency. When Kaepernick was not re-signed, he filed a grievance against the NFL, alleging a conspiracy by the owners. The lawsuit was eventually settled. Starting in 2016, Kaepernick...
NFL
thecomeback.com

Jon Gruden has five words in response to email scandal

The world hasn’t heard too much from Jon Gruden since he resigned as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders following racist and homophobic emails that went public. The Raiders have since moved on and some players have even expressed relief from the new atmosphere on the sidelines. Meanwhile, there are reports that owner Mark Davis is upset with the NFL behind the scenes.
NFL
The Spun

Jared Goff’s Girlfriend, Christen Harper, Reacts To Living In Detroit

Just over a year ago, HBO’s Hard Knocks featured the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers – but it wasn’t a football player that stole the show. That role belonged to model Christen Harper, who captured the audience’s attention. The girlfriend of former Rams quarterback Jared Goff, Harper made a lasting impression on fans and has since taken over the modeling world.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Tony Dungy Getting Criticized For What He Said About Jon Gruden

Former NFL head coach turned NBC analyst Tony Dungy is facing some criticism on social media for what he said about Jon Gruden on Sunday night. Sunday evening, both Dungy and NBC announcer Mike Tirico – who worked with Gruden at ESPN – addressed the now-former Las Vegas Raiders head coach.
NFL
windycitygridiron.com

Mario Edwards Jr. fined $9,522 for telling Aaron Rodgers to stop grabbing his facemask

During the first quarter of last Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers, Chicago Bears defensive lineman Mario Edwards Jr. was hit with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. On the play in question the referee threw the flag when he saw Edwards point at Packer quarterback Aaron Rodgers and talk to him in a stern fashion.
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears trade quarterback Andy Dalton in these 2 deals

It is officially a new era for the Chicago Bears. Just two days after reiterating that Andy Dalton was his starter when healthy, head coach Matt Nagy turned the tables. On Wednesday, Nagy confirmed that Justin Fields would be the team’s starting quarterback going forward. It was a move that came far too late, and many believe Nagy’s hand may have been forced.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Jared Goff News

One of the most-intriguing games of this Sunday NFL slate is the Los Angeles Rams taking on the Detroit Lions. While the matchup isn’t the sexiest on paper, it pits former Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford against former Rams quarterback Jared Goff. The Goff era ended abruptly in Los Angeles, with...
NFL
The Spun

Broncos, Vikings Reportedly Agree To Trade

Just two days after losing Von Miller, the Denver Broncos acquired a veteran pass rusher from the Minnesota Vikings. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Vikings are sending Stephen Weatherly and a 2023 seventh-round pick to the Broncos in exchange for a 2022 seventh-round pick. “Trade! The Vikings...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s CeeDee Lamb News

CeeDee Lamb scored the game-winning touchdown for the Dallas Cowboys against the New England Patriots last week. The Cowboys topped the Patriots, 35-29, in overtime at Gillette Stadium last weekend. Dallas improved to 5-1 on the year with the win over New England. Lamb made sure to taunt the Patriots...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Fans Are Furious With Ruling In 49ers vs. Colts

Brandon Aiyuk and the San Francisco 49ers were bailed out pretty good by an odd NFL rule on Sunday evening. The 49ers wide receiver muffed a punt by the Colts – understandable, given the nasty weather in San Francisco on Sunday night – and he and the ball ended up in the end zone.
NFL
The Spun

Mike Greenberg Says 1 NFL Team Is A ‘Freaking Mess’

After watching his beloved New York Jets get shellacked earlier today, ESPN’s Mike Greenberg is in no mood to pull his punches, and he’s got one struggling team in his crosshairs today. It’s not the Jets. Taking to Twitter, Greenberg called the Chicago Bears “a freakin mess” during their game...
NFL
hotnewhiphop.com

Nate Burleson Hits Jon Gruden With A Harsh Reality

Jon Gruden had to step down from his post as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders after numerous e-mails leaked in which the coach used homophobic, sexist, and racist language. Now, Gruden is claiming that the truth will come out, although he remains a social pariah in league circles. Many are worried that more e-mails will be revealed that paint other prominent figures in a bad light, however, that still remains to be seen.
NFL
VikingsTerritory

Don’t Be Stupid about the Cousins-Zimmer Celebration

The Minnesota Vikings found a way to make a win feel rotten on Sunday versus the Detroit Lions. Of course, the sentiment is likely not applicable to the team’s players, but fans, on the whole, bemoaned the win because Minnesota tried to lose the game to the 0-4 Lions. Vikings...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy