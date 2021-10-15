CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Career Development & Advice

21st Century Skills Workshop Series

saddleback.edu
 9 days ago

The Career Resource Center invites you to learn about the 10 employability skills necessary...

www.saddleback.edu

uticaphoenix.net

Empowered Pathways: Basic Computer Skills Workshop

FROM GOOGLE DOCS TO EXCEL, EVERYTHING TO HELP YOU LEARN THE BASICS. Offering: Introduction to Google Suites including Google Docs. and Google Sheets, as well as Microsoft Word and Excel. *Receive a $50 Gift Card for Completing All Three Days*. (must call or email to sign up, only 8 seats...
UTICA, NY
unmc.edu

Improv workshop strengthens communication skills

UNMC’s Michael Smith, MD, and a team of campus facilitators will lead a four-session communication skills workshop that incorporates the principles of improvisational theater to enable participants to become more agile communicators. The workshop series, "The Art of Thinking on Your Feet," runs from October to April and is being...
OMAHA, NE
thebossmagazine.com

Tips to lead a gender fluid workforce in the 21st century

Gender-fluid workplaces are fast becoming the new standard. Recently workplaces are opening up to the concepts of gender fluidity which indicates that a person’s gender identity is both open to change and malleable. It doesn’t follow the set limits of a gender binary identification. Changing laws around the globe are making it mandatory for organizational leaders to alter their work practices. Today we are going to share some common tips which can be followed by leaders for leading a gender-fluid workforce:
SOCIETY
techgig.com

6 Digital courses to impress tech employers in 21st century

Tech companies are coming to realise that digital skills are vital for employees. It is more important than ever that new employees are cross-disciplined and have both hard and soft skills. Whatever the specific job you are interviewing for, recruiters will be looking out for a wider skill set and broader experience in their new hires.
EDUCATION
#21st Century Skills#Employability#Entrepreneurial Mindset#Diversity#Empathy#Analysis Solution Mindset
dmagazine.com

Pedro Lerma’s 3 Tips to Lead 21st Century Businesses

The Lerma Agency CEO on why companies must take a multicultural approach in their corporate cultures, products, and services. In twenty-four years, the U.S. multiracial population will outnumber the non-Hispanic, White population for the first time in our history. In Texas, socioeconomics, culture, religion, politics, and age are other factors that made ours the second most diverse state in the nation. Amid this majority-minority role reversal, it’s up to business leaders to authentically embrace diversity within their corporate culture and product offerings.
ECONOMY
homecrux.com

Steelcase Karman – Stylish Office Chair For 21st Century Employees

For the past decade, office chairs have not quite changed in their design. That’s why they don’t seem comfortable for today’s modern office lifestyle, where workers have to use so many devices at once. Due to this, they have to sit in an uncomfortable position during the whole day. However, Steelcase, a US-based furniture company, wants to revolutionize the office chair with its latest ergonomic design, Karman.
HOME & GARDEN
saddleback.edu

Public Reading of WALL Literary Journal

Writers and artists will present poems, short stories, personal narratives, art, and photography from the 2021 edition of WALL Literary Journal, our award-winning campus publication. The live reading will be held on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 7 pm live via YouTube. Click here for the link to the YouTube page for the live viewing.
MISSION VIEJO, CA
gbnewsnetwork.com

Extension Brown County Announces Workshop Series

Plan now to join Extension Educator, Patrick Nehring, for the Strengthening Your Organization Workshops:. Do you want to be able to communicate and collaborate more effectively with partners, co-workers, and volunteers? Learning about the different preferences and approaches that people have can enhance team communication and build trust within an organization. Using the theory of personality temperament, UW-Madison Extension will teach how to recognize your strengths and the strengths of others, listen and communicate more effectively, and enhance their ability to understand others. The workshop will be taught using the National Curriculum and Training Institute’s Real Colors.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
TheConversationCanada

Virtual exchange: What are students signing up for?

Many students are drawn to culturally immersive experiences that support their personal growth and academic performance. Offering students the chance to study abroad is an integral part of how many post-secondary programs have developed globally responsive curriculum. Studying abroad, when well-planned, can expand students’ perspectives of the world and provide a platform to explore their academic and professional desires. Since the COVID-19 pandemic introduced travel restrictions and disrupted campus life, some students and faculty members have been searching for alternative ways to experience international learning without having to travel. Models of virtual exchange Virtual exchanges are technology-based, classroom-to-classroom programs that connect students located...
EDUCATION
hudsonvalley360.com

Graphic Novel Workshop Series

COPAKE — The Roeliff Jansen Community Library is hosting a 4-session graphic novel workshop series led by cartoonist Barbara Slate. The Art of the Novel: A Graphic Novel Workshop Series 6-7 p.m. Thursdays Oct. 21 through Nov. 12. Students will learn how to create a graphic novel as they learn about the creative process, learn how to write a character study, focus on the narrative of the story, and create layouts. No experience or drawing skills are necessary to participate. This workshop is free and open to tweens, teens, and adults. Participants must commit to all 4 sessions. Limited to 20 participants. To register, call 518-325-4101, email director@roejanlibrary.org, or visit the library.
COPAKE, NY
Argus Observer Online

How do you equip youth with 21st-century job skills?

ONTARIO — More than 30 people gathered in the Collins Room at Four Rivers Cultural Center on Monday for the weekly luncheon held by the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce. The main presentation was on how to equip young people with jobs skills in the 21st-century job market. Guest speaker...
ONTARIO, OR

