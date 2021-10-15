21st Century Skills Workshop Series

The Lerma Agency CEO on why companies must take a multicultural approach in their corporate cultures, products, and services. In twenty-four years, the U.S. multiracial population will outnumber the non-Hispanic, White population for the first time in our history. In Texas, socioeconomics, culture, religion, politics, and age are other factors that made ours the second most diverse state in the nation. Amid this majority-minority role reversal, it’s up to business leaders to authentically embrace diversity within their corporate culture and product offerings.
