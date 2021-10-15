21st Century Skills Workshop Series

Plan now to join Extension Educator, Patrick Nehring, for the Strengthening Your Organization Workshops:. Do you want to be able to communicate and collaborate more effectively with partners, co-workers, and volunteers? Learning about the different preferences and approaches that people have can enhance team communication and build trust within an organization. Using the theory of personality temperament, UW-Madison Extension will teach how to recognize your strengths and the strengths of others, listen and communicate more effectively, and enhance their ability to understand others. The workshop will be taught using the National Curriculum and Training Institute’s Real Colors.

BROWN COUNTY, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO