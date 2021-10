Netflix is changing up the way it ranks its most popular shows. The adjustment was explained in a recent letter from the company to its shareholders. The streaming platform has historically based its rankings on the completion of at least the first two minutes of a show or film in the first 28 days following its debut. At last month’s Code Conference, however, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos shared new data that ranked the company’s top series and films according to their total viewed hours rather than according to the two-minute metric. In comparison, the two standards produced slightly different lists of what could be considered Netflix’s most popular offerings.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 5 DAYS AGO