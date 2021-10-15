Real-time updates from L-L League Football Week 8

Here are five individual matchups to watch when Lancaster-Lebanon League football teams hit the field Friday for the Week 8 games ... Columbia at Annville-Cleona: Priority No. 1 for the Dutchmen in this first-place showdown is slowing down the Crimson Tide’s sizzling-hot offense, which leads the league with 448 yards a game. A-C can’t let Columbia QB Robert Footman (league-best 1,846 passing yards, 19 TD) make clean throws to his merry band of wideouts — including his favorite targets, Artie Poindexter (31-359, 3 TD), Dominic Diaz-Ellis (29-549, 7 TD) and J’von Collazo (24-387, 4 TD) — so keep an eye on the Dutchmen’s secondary, including DB Phoenix Music (42 tackles, 3 QB hurries, 2 INT, 3 pass breakups, 1 forced fumble), DB Ethan Missimer (41 tackles, 1 INT, 4 pass breakups) and hybrid safety/LB Alex Long (62 tackles, 6 for losses, 2 sacks, 1 pass breakup, 1 fumble recovery) to clog up passing lanes. FYI: A-C has allowed 669 passing yards — second-fewest in the L-L League. Of course, that’s in six games. But encouraging for the Dutchmen, nonetheless.
Comments / 0