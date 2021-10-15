CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real-time updates from L-L League Football Week 8

By LANCASTERONLINE
Lancaster Online
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleL-L League football kicks-off Week 8 tonight with 10 games to be played. The games...

Lancaster Online

Wilson runs past Cedar Crest, into first place in L-L League Section 1 race

LEBANON — Special teams can decide football games, a possibility Wilson’s Cam Jones increases exponentially. Jones, Wilson's explosive junior, returned a punt 69 yards for a touchdown and a kickoff 91 yards for another TD as the Bulldogs beat Cedar Crest, 49-24 in a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One game at Earl Boltz Stadium on Friday.
LEBANON, PA
Lancaster Online

Friday's Solanco vs. Warwick L-L League football game postponed because of COVID-19 concerns

For the seventh time this football season, a Lancaster-Lebanon League game has been postponed because of COVID-19 concerns. Friday's Solanco at Warwick Section Two game is off, both schools confirmed via social media Tuesday afternoon. According to Solanco's COVID-19 dashboard, there are currently 22 positive cases in the district (17 at the high school) and 80 individuals quarantining (52 at the high school). The district implemented "layered protection strategies" for the current school year, and masks were mandated as of Oct. 4.
LANCASTER, PA
Lancaster Online

Top L-L League girls soccer points, save leaders through Oct. 10 [LIST]

Entering the week of Oct. 11, the Lancaster-Lebanon League girls soccer regular season is nearly wrapped up. League games in Sections One and Three have already been completed. Meanwhile, Sections Two and Four draw to a close this week with a full slate of matches. After Monday, one match will remain to be played. The L-L playoffs will then begin Saturday. For more on that, check out the weekly L-L girls soccer column from Hall of Famer Dave Byrne. In the meantime, here's a look at the top L-L girls soccer scorers and save leaders heading into Oct. 11. Stats in Sections One and Three are final. All stats are through Oct. 10.
LANCASTER, PA
Lancaster Online

L-L League QB Club honors top performers from Week 7 games

The Lancaster-Lebanon League Quarterback Club has honored its top performers from the Week 7 games. Here is who they tabbed …. BACK OF THE WEEK: Aadyn Richards, RB-LB, Cedar Crest — What a simply staggering dual-threat performance for Richards, who helped the Falcons knock off Hempfield 20-13, bumping the Black Knights out of a first-place tie in the section race. On offense, Richards rushed for 121 yards on 19 carries with a 10-yard TD run. On defense, he piled up 19 tackles, including seven sticks for losses, plus a pair of sacks and a forced fumble, and Richards picked off a pass and returned it 38 yards for a touchdown in Cedar Crest’s clutch win.
LANCASTER, PA
Lancaster Online

Here are 5 key individual matchups to watch in Friday's L-L League football Week 8 games

Here are five individual matchups to watch when Lancaster-Lebanon League football teams hit the field Friday for the Week 8 games ... Columbia at Annville-Cleona: Priority No. 1 for the Dutchmen in this first-place showdown is slowing down the Crimson Tide’s sizzling-hot offense, which leads the league with 448 yards a game. A-C can’t let Columbia QB Robert Footman (league-best 1,846 passing yards, 19 TD) make clean throws to his merry band of wideouts — including his favorite targets, Artie Poindexter (31-359, 3 TD), Dominic Diaz-Ellis (29-549, 7 TD) and J’von Collazo (24-387, 4 TD) — so keep an eye on the Dutchmen’s secondary, including DB Phoenix Music (42 tackles, 3 QB hurries, 2 INT, 3 pass breakups, 1 forced fumble), DB Ethan Missimer (41 tackles, 1 INT, 4 pass breakups) and hybrid safety/LB Alex Long (62 tackles, 6 for losses, 2 sacks, 1 pass breakup, 1 fumble recovery) to clog up passing lanes. FYI: A-C has allowed 669 passing yards — second-fewest in the L-L League. Of course, that’s in six games. But encouraging for the Dutchmen, nonetheless.
LANCASTER, PA
Lancaster Online

Pequea Valley downs Northern Lebanon to collect L-L League Section 4 girls soccer crown

FREDERICKSBURG — Caroline Fisher’s shot was historic. Maybe not “Shot-Heard-’Round-The-World” historic, but in Pequea Valley’s little corner of the Lancaster-Lebanon League girls soccer world, a pretty big deal. Fisher scored the game-winning goal in the Braves’ 2-1 victory at Northern Lebanon Wednesday afternoon, securing the L-L League Section Four championship....
LEBANON, PA
Lancaster Online

Manheim Central girls pull away for L-L League volleyball win over Lampeter-Strasburg

A match of long runs turned into a sprint to the finish for the Manheim Central girls volleyball team. Battling back and forth through three grueling sets, the Barons pulled away late in the fourth set to close out the host Pioneers 3-1 (25-22, 25-23, 23-25, 25-22) in a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two matchup Tuesday night at Lampeter-Strasburg High School.
STRASBURG, PA
Lancaster Online

Donegal holds off Ephrata for L-L League Section 3 win

If you like big plays, Friday night's Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Three football showdown between Donegal and Ephrata — a 35-27 win for the Indians — had it all. Although Ephrata’s Andre Weidman, who had more than 200 yards rushing in the last two games, was relatively quiet thanks to Donegal’s defensive scheme, there were interceptions, a few big-time receptions, even a last-minute drive to try and send the game into overtime that fell short.
EPHRATA, PA

