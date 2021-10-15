Precast Construction Market is Booming with Strong Growth Prospects | Leading Players: Larsen & Toubro, Kiewit, Skanska, Boral

The global Halal Cosmetics Market is forecast to reach USD 66.33 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market is being driven by the increasing number of Muslim population globally. Muslims account for approximately 25% of the worldwide population. An increase in the health concerns among consumers after using cosmetic products is fueling the need for special cosmetic products, which is, driving the market for halal cosmetic products. Moreover, increasing awareness of Muslim consumers on their religious obligations has also contributed to the rising demand for halal-certified cosmetic products.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 8 HOURS AGO