My Father’s Last Act of Selflessness, and What It Taught Me in His Final Moments

Here — outside with nature — this was where I needed to be. It was raining cats and dogs, unlike the light drizzle earlier in the day. Earlier in the day, I could still see the casket go into the ground, adding finality to the affair as if death was not final enough. Goodbye, Baba. I was yet to cry. That was why I needed to be here. Nature mourned for me. It shed tears that I could not. It screamed the words that I could not — freely and violently, it moved to the rhythm of my pain. The rain swayed to the whims of the wind. The trees and branches followed suit. All of them drummed loudly on every object. The sun hid behind the clouds, adding something sinister to the orchestral music. A beautiful chaos. Goodbye, Baba.
Comments / 0