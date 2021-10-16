CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

My Father’s Last Act of Selflessness, and What It Taught Me in His Final Moments

By Eric Lake
goodmenproject.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDying is a strange thing. Some of us, in an attempt not to think about it, push the idea of death back a day. And then hours later, when the sun rises again from the East, breathing life into a brand new day, we again make the conscious decision to push...

goodmenproject.com

Comments / 0

Related
Belief.Net

7 Bible Verses to Remember When You Are Overwhelmed by the News

The news can be a little overpowering to watch, especially with the COVID-19 pandemic. Hearing about thousands of people dying every day could rattle anyone. Couple this with international events, national violence, and local violence, and you may feel like it's hard to catch your breath. There could also be times where you feel like you can't escape the news since it's on 24/7. These are the times that we should cling to God and our faith. The Bible says that we must be calm in times of trouble. There may be a lot going on in the world, but God is still in control. He has a plan, and we have to trust Him. Here are a few Bible verses to which you can go back whenever you're overwhelmed by the news.
RELIGION
Belief.Net

6 Signs God is Talking and You Can’t Hear Him

Whether you are curious about your birth flower, are looking to find a creative gift for a loved one or are interested in communicating in the language of flowers, knowing the birth flowers and their meanings can be fun and insightful. Taking the time to understand a bit more about the flowers you are choosing for that special someone can make the gift all the more meaningful and special.
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
SheKnows

My Son Wants Me To Take My Husband’s Last Name — But I Want to Keep Mine

“Mom, will you change your last name so we can be a family?”. Usually, the mom with all the answers, I had nothing. I wasn’t sure I could give my son the honest reply his serious voice demanded. When I became a parent, I knew he’d ask the hard-hitting questions, but at 8 years old I figured it would be more along the lines of why the Tooth Fairy and Santa have the same handwriting or explaining (again) why daily bathing is a thing. Lately, though, he has become increasingly aware my last name does not match his and back-to-school time has made this revelation worse.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Tracey Folly

The bride introduced her father to the wedding guests, not knowing it would send her mother to the hospital

The mother-of-the-bride was a jealous woman and prone to fits. My grandparents were married for forty years. They would have been married longer, but my grandfather died from cancer before he turned seventy. My grandparents loved each other to distraction, but there was one very big difference between them. My grandmother was a very jealous woman while my grandfather was a lot more secure in their love.
goodmenproject.com

Feeling Betrayed by My Own Children

It might not really be betrayal, but that’s the feeling. Let’s pretend you literally just about died bringing each of them into the world, you sacrificed decades of your life, education, career, stability, and sanity to raise them, and now…now it gets mean. Your ex is a charming fella—useless, yet...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

‘Her life matters’: Family and friends of murdered radio personality Gaby Ramos hold candlelight vigil

They came in droves. Family members of slain Utah radio personality Gabriela Sifuentes Castilla, better known as Gaby Ramos, were overwhelmed as friends, fans of her programme and neighbours showed up outside her Salt Lake County home to pay their respects. Some brought flowers, others came with devotional candles or balloons and all agreed on the legacy that Ms Ramos leaves behind: one of selfless kindness and generosity.“She was a DJ but she was also much more — she was a sister, a friend and a mother. And I don’t know of anybody who didn’t love her,” Ms Ramos’ sister...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Selflessness#Michigan Basketball#Baseball
Daily Mail

My tragic father convinced me on deathbed I was wrong about right to die: Former Cabinet minister Michael Forsyth changed his mind on assisted dying after a heartbreaking encounter with his dad

The 'right to die' campaign received a huge boost last night when a former Cabinet minister revealed he had changed his mind after a deathbed encounter with his father. Michael Forsyth, who was Scottish secretary under John Major, is speaking out on the eve of a key debate on the issue in the House of Lords.
U.K.
goodmenproject.com

7 Things Dads Should NEVER Say to Their Sons | Dad University

— Here are some important links:. PARENTING PROGRAM: This is Jason’s signature course to help you go from confused to confident father. If you are serious about becoming the best version of yourself as a father and taking action, book a call to speak with us: https://www.daduniversity.com/applica…. FREE ONLINE PARENTING...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
goodmenproject.com

Do You Want To Put Your Friendship to the Ultimate Test?

It’s my friend’s thirty-seventh birthday today. You know, that friend I wrote so negatively about on this platform in the past — who also wrote me a check for five thousand dollars without hesitation? Yeah, that friend. I handed that check over to my lawyer last year and never looked...
RELATIONSHIPS
goodmenproject.com

Finding Daily Moments of Joy

“Life is made up not of great sacrifices or duties, but of little things, in which smiles and kindness and small obligations given habitually, are what preserve the heart and secure comfort.” — William Davy. Uncertainty is all around us, never more so than today. The current COVID-19 pandemic has...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Magic 95.5

Freeway Mourns The Passing Of His Daughter Harmony

It is with sad news to inform Philly that, Hip-Hop legend Freeway announced today on social media the passing of his daughter, Harmony. Freeway recently reported in late July that his daughter, FTA Harmony, was battling cancer and asked for everyone to pray for her. Harmony had been hospitalized and battling cancer for a while. Freeway […]
ENTERTAINMENT
KevinMD.com

What my father taught me about language

Here — outside with nature — this was where I needed to be. It was raining cats and dogs, unlike the light drizzle earlier in the day. Earlier in the day, I could still see the casket go into the ground, adding finality to the affair as if death was not final enough. Goodbye, Baba. I was yet to cry. That was why I needed to be here. Nature mourned for me. It shed tears that I could not. It screamed the words that I could not — freely and violently, it moved to the rhythm of my pain. The rain swayed to the whims of the wind. The trees and branches followed suit. All of them drummed loudly on every object. The sun hid behind the clouds, adding something sinister to the orchestral music. A beautiful chaos. Goodbye, Baba.
SCIENCE
Thrive Global

What My Father Taught Me 37 Years Ago

In the early morning darkness of October 5, 1984, I stood as a young boy at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral and watched my father launch into orbit aboard the Space Shuttle Challenger. At the time, I couldn’t possibly have comprehended the difficult decision he made as a...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy