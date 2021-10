A venerable horror franchise gets a revamp of sorts in Scream, the latest from co-directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett. After four movies and a TV show, the meta-series could use a refresh. After all, the rules of horror have changed a bit since Ghostface first appeared in Woodsboro twenty-five years ago, so the next generation might be able to teach the old-timers a thing or two they don’t know. But that’s probably as far away as this iteration will get from the core tenets of the series because all the major players are returning, including Ghostface, of course, for another puzzling murder spree.

