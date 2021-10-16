CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New ‘Indiana Jones 5’ May Confirm Plot Rumor

By Claire Epting
94.3 The Point
94.3 The Point
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As Indiana Jones 5 continues to film under wraps, newly leaked set images may give us another clue as to what’s going on in Harrison Ford's latest outing as the famed explorer. The currently untitled project, which is helmed by James Mangold, has been rumored to involve time travel, and the...

943thepoint.com

