New ‘Indiana Jones 5’ May Confirm Plot Rumor

There’s a lot to chew over in David Gordon Green’s sequel to his Halloween reboot — a film released in 2018 that I liked a lot because I read it as an allegory for trauma. Specifically, that there are no good mechanisms in our culture for women to assimilate and recover from trauma, just as the perpetrators of that trauma for the most part go unpunished. In that construct, the boogeyman Michael Myers is the metaphor for all men who enact violence on women: stalking them, menacing them, murdering them … and worse. There are no safe places for women. Green’s 2018 film is the kind of retelling that works because its subtext remained subtext without also just reiterating the subtext of the original film, already rich with ideas about the world of the punished and the privileged. Green’s Halloween Kills is, like Rob Zombie’s Halloween II, a sequel to his specific reboot and not a remake of Rick Rosenthal’s underrated Halloween 2 – it can all get confusing, but the instinct to declare a Hollywood synecdoche to be devoid of new ideas overlooks the fact that certain tropes deserve reconsideration. Cautionary tales are retold because the dangers they warn about never abate.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO