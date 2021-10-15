CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Sounders abroad: How it ended

By Sounder at Heart
chatsports.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe international window is — finally — at an end, and the Seattle Sounders who were called into duty are on their way back to meet...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
sounderatheart.com

Sounders training notebook: Rocky Road

TUKWILA, Wash. — The Seattle Sounders returned to the training pitch at Starfire Tuesday morning before hopping on a charter for a midweek match against the Colorado Rapids on Wednesday. If that seems familiar, it should as it’s been a familiar refrain in this Major League Soccer season still dealing with the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic.
MLS
sounderatheart.com

Sounders at Houston Dynamo: Three Questions

Seattle Sounders fans have mostly been checking out the top of the table. The club is capable of winning the Western Conference and with good fortune could even make a run at the Supporters’ Shield. But deep in the heart of Texas is the bottom of the Western Conference. Austin, Dallas, and Houston Dynamo may be so bad that Seattle could match the three teams’ win total (New England already surpassed the bottom three in the East).
MLS
dynamotheory.com

The Houston Dynamo vs the Seattle Sounders: how to watch, lineups, and more

The Houston Dynamo are looking for a win with their last coming against in-state rivals FC Dallas September 18th and have lost twice and drawn once since that. This time they’re hosting the top of the Western Conference table in the Seattle Sounders and a win would be huge for the fans. The Dynamo lost out last weekend to Sporting Kansas City at Children’s Mercy Park while the Sounders managed a 4-1 victory over Cascadian rivals the Vancouver Whitecaps. Both clubs have midweek fixtures with the Dynamo hosting the LA Galaxy and Seattle traveling to face the Colorado Rapids so lineup selection will be important. Seattle won the previous fixture between the two sides at Lumen Field 2-0. Will the Dynamo get the upset? Let’s hope so.
MLS
chatsports.com

Dynamo vs. Sounders: Highlight, stats and quotes

A few streaks came to screeching halts on Saturday. The Seattle Sounders had come into this game riding an eight-game winning streak against the Houston Dynamo, a four-game winning streak in league play and a two-game winning streak in the state of Texas. It figured to be a very winnable game, especially with the Dynamo having just won 2 of 22.
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Roldan
chatsports.com

Five thoughts about Sounders navigating the Rapids

Sometimes getting home in one piece is all that matters. The Seattle Sounders left Colorado with a valuable point Wednesday evening in a match that will not be on display in the U.S. Soccer Hall of Fame. Aside from a cursory review from the coaching staff, it will likely be forgotten by the time Sounders fans laid their heads down to sleep Wednesday night, and the players touched down from their charter.
MLS
chatsports.com

Raúl Ruidíaz expected to rejoin Sounders this week

TUKWILA, Wash. — Raúl Ruidíaz continues to rehab in Peru after suffering an injury while on international duty, but is expected to return to Seattle by Thursday, according to Sounders head coach Brian Schmetzer. “He’s getting treatment with Peruvian federation,” Schmetzer said following Tuesday’s training session. “That was the deal...
MLS
chatsports.com

Sounders vs Rapids, recap: All even at elevation

The Seattle Sounders maintained their lead in the Western Conference with a 1-1 draw away against the Colorado Rapids. Both sides had opportunities throughout the first half, but for all of the chances, the Sounders often looked out of sorts. They were regularly slow to respond when Colorado sprung attacks throughout the opening half-hour, and were similarly disjointed in possession. The second half was similarly open, although both teams had stretches of control.
MLS
chatsports.com

Postgame Pontifications: Sounders can take a punch

Brian Schmetzer is, generally speaking, not a big fan of ties. One of Schmetzer’s consistent talking points throughout the years has been how the Seattle Sounders never go into a game just looking for a point. There are exceptions to that rule, however. One was on display Wednesday. The Sounders...
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#El Salvador#The Seattle Sounders#Estadio Cuscatl N
CBS Boston

Revolution Win Supporters’ Shield For First Time In Franchise History

BOSTON (CBS) –The Revolution have been on an epic run all season long. On Saturday, the idle Revs did something no other New England club has accomplished. The Revolution have claimed this year’s Supporters’ Shield, which goes to the club that accrues the most most points during the regular season. The Shield is New England’s following a Seattle Sounders loss to Sporting Kansas City on Saturday. It’s the first time in franchise history that New England has claimed the title of regular season champs. Thanks to the play of their dynamic trio — Carles Gil, Adam Buksa and Gustavo Bou — and...
MLS
CBS Boston

Revolution Remain Hungry For Ultimate Goal After Claiming Supporters’ Shield

FOXBORO (CBS) — The road to the MLS Cup will go through New England, with the Revolution claiming the franchise’s first Supporters’ Shield over the weekend. It’s a hard-earned trophy for the 2021 Revs, now owners of a 21-4-7 record and 70 points for the season following a 2-2 draw in Orlando on Sunday night. The club needs just three more points over their final two regular season matches to set a new MLS single-season points record. The Supporters’ Shield is nice, and a new MLS record for points in a season would be pretty sweet, too. But those will not distract...
MLS
CBS Boston

Revolution Forward Adam Buksa Voted MLS Player Of The Week

FOXBORO (CBS) — After leading the Revolution to a thrilling come-from-behind draw on Sunday, New England forward Adam Buksa has been voted the MLS Player of the Week for Week 32. Buksa scored two goals in New England’s 2-2 draw at Orlando City SC, netting a brace in just 45 minutes of playing time. The forward took the pitch for Bruce Arena after halftime, and scored twice in the final 10 minutes of the match to help the Supporters’ Shield winners reach the 70-point threshold. Buksa cut New England’s deficit in half with a left-footed finish on Gustavo Bou’s assist in the 81st...
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Denver

Officials Visit Denver As Mile High City Is Considered For FIFA World Cup 2026 Matches

DENVER (CBS4) – A delegation on Monday is visiting Denver to decide if the Mile High City will possibly host FIFA World Cup matches in 2026. (credit: CBS) Denver has hosted plenty of major events in the past, like the MLB All-Star Game this past summer. But this could be one of the biggest sports event yet. (credit: CBS) The group visiting Denver will look at the facilities, especially Empower Field at Mile High. Denver is among 17 cities in the country bidding to host World Cup games. If it is selected, Denver could host as many as six games. Hoping to impress the governing body will be Denver Mayor Michael Hancock and former U.S. men’s soccer goalkeeper Tim Howard, who also played on the Colorado Rapids. One of the items discussed at Monday’s press conference will be the economic impact of the games, which would bring lots of tourist money to Denver.
DENVER, CO
chatsports.com

Player Ratings: Chicago 1-0 RSL

David Ochoa - 7 — Ochoa stayed busy against the FIre and kept RSL within the margin of a result making eight saves, a handful of which were pretty impressive. Aaron Herrera - 7 — Herrera was RSL’s best field player, and it was not even close. He was excellent for much of the game, especially in his ability to make a recovery when it looked like the Fire would have a clear scoring chance.
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Padres eyeing surprising candidate for managerial opening?

As many MLB clubs look to go younger at the skipper position, the San Diego Padres may instead be going with a blast from the past. Dennis Lin of The Athletic reported this week that some industry sources believe former Los Angeles Angels manager Mike Scioscia will emerge as a candidate for the Padres job. Lin adds that Scioscia was on the team’s initial contact list in 2019 but did not ultimately receive serious consideration.
MLB
oswegonian.com

Spanish Paralympian to study abroad at Oswego

Life has been a journey for Desiree Vila of Spain, a Tokyo 2020 Paralympian who will be an exchange student at SUNY Oswego this spring. Vila began practicing gymnastics at a very young age. She used to compete in the sport of acrobatic gymnastics, where she was once named to the Spanish national team.
SPORTS
chatsports.com

Major League Baseball work stoppage almost certain on Dec. 2

HOUSTON (AP) — Baseball’s ninth work stoppage and first in 26 years appears almost certain to start Dec. 2, freezing the free-agent market and threatening the start of spring training in February. Negotiations have been taking place since last spring, and each side thinks the other has not made proposals...
MLB
thespun.com

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of NBA Guard Alex Caruso

The Alex Caruso era came to an end in Los Angeles this offseason, but a new one is underway in Chicago. The former Texas A&M Aggies shooting guard signed a big contract with the Eastern Conference franchise this offseason. Caruso, 27, signed a four-year, $37 million contract with the Chicago Bulls in free agency.
NBA
chatsports.com

Sounders Abroad: How it’s going

If the Seattle Sounders on international duty got off to a bit of a slow start after the first series of games, then they didn’t even get out of the starting blocks for matches over the weekend. With one exception, injuries and poor team performances was the theme over Match Day 2 of the October window, leaving more questions than answers.
MLS

Comments / 0

Community Policy