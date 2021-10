The loafer shoe is no longer in its budding trend stage (remember back in winter of 2020 when there were whispers about the shoe making a comeback?). Fashion is now, indisputably, in a preppy resurgence, with loafers leading the charge as the essential needed to unlock the aesthetic. The available versions of the classic shoe certainly run the gamut. Some manifest in a traditional, grandfather-esque territory (think of a sleek, no-frills pair your pop-pop might wear), whereas others deliver a fresh, cool-girl impact. Look to Kendall Jenner’s black Vagabond loafers for an example of the latter. Her shoes featured a hefty platformed sole, but remained true to the signature loafer look.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 5 DAYS AGO