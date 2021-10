Use the right tools for the job. While you could use a sharp knife to cut your hair, using a pair of scissors is the more efficient choice. We can say the same thing about the type of camera you choose. Unlike DSLRs and mirrorless cameras, designed to leverage both video and still image shooting, camcorders are explicitly for recording video. While there are many DSLRs and mirrorless cameras capable of capturing high-quality video, there are many jobs and situations where a camcorder is simply the better choice. For example, camcorders are the clear choice for electronic news gathering (ENG) when shooting for news broadcasts. They’re also the best choice for documentarians looking to capture the story as it unfolds.

