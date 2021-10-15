CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Golden Globe Awards Set for Jan. 9 as Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. Unveils 2022 Calendar

By Cynthia Littleton
wiltonbulletin.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hollywood Foreign Press Association is moving forward with plans to present the 79th annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 9, with or without a telecast partner. The HFPA on Friday unveiled the traditional calendar with submissions deadlines in various categories. Nominations will be revealed Dec. 13. The deadline for movie...

www.wiltonbulletin.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheWrap

Golden Globes to Be Awarded in 2022 Without NBC Telecast

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is planning to still recognize the best in movies and TV and hand out awards for the Golden Globes in 2022, an individual with knowledge told TheWrap, even though a show will not air on NBC next year. “The HFPA plans to recognize the performances...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

The 2022 Golden Globes Are Going Forward

The 2022 Golden Globes are going forward in a new format. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association — the embattled organization behind the annual awards show — has plans to still hold next year’s ceremony despite NBC announcing earlier this year that it would not broadcast the show, according to a report by The Wrap.
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz411

Golden Globe Awards Will Be Given Out This Year, Just Not on TV and Especially Not on NBC

The Golden Globes are going to be given out this season even if no one wants them. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has apparently decided to go forward with the 2022 awards, just not on television and especially not on NBC. The Peacock network put the Globes on hold for this coming year after the HFPA had a number of scandals concerning diversity in their membership and their voting practices.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Golden Globes Moving Forward With Plans To Bestow Honors This Year

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is moving forward with plans to bestow Golden Globe honors this movie season, even in the absence of the typical awards ceremony broadcast on NBC, Deadline has confirmed. A source said Monday that “the HFPA plans to recognize the performances of 2021 to celebrate the great work of the industry this past year at the 79th Annual Golden Globes.” No additional information on plans was disclosed, apart from the fact that the org’s 21 new members will be able to participate in voting on this year’s honorees. It’s not yet clear whether the typical Golden Globe...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Cruise
Deadline

Critics Choice Awards Vow To Keep January 9 Date And CW Telecast Despite Embattled Golden Globes “Hostile” Move To Exact Same Evening

For those who may have speculated that the Critics Choice Association will move their long-planned Critics Choice Awards 2022 date of Sunday January 9 after the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced on Friday their intention to present their 79th Golden Globe Awards on the same night, well, think again. In an email to the 500+ membership of the Critics Choice Association today, CEO Joey Berlin has reinforced the organization’s intention to stick to that date, noting that except for the COVID-19 affected 2021 awards, the group has steadily been doing its nationally televised (now on The CW) show on the second...
ENTERTAINMENT
tucsonpost.com

Golden Globe Awards to be held on January 9

Washington [US], October 16 (ANI): The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), which is the organisation behind the Golden Globe Awards, is moving forward with plans to present the 79th annual Golden Globes on January 9, with or without a telecast partner. As per Variety, the HFPA on Friday unveiled the...
CELEBRITIES
HuffingtonPost

Golden Globes Will Reportedly Hand Out Awards, Even Without TV Broadcast

The show may not go on but the Golden Globes will, according to Variety. The trade publication reported Monday that the annual entertainment awards will name winners in 2022, even though NBC canceled the next broadcast over the lack of diversity in the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the organization that puts on the Globes.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golden Globes#Motion Pictures#Ernst Young#The Hollywood Reporter#Golden Globe Awards Set#Hfpa#Nbc#Globe#German
IBTimes

Golden Globes To Go Ahead Despite TV Blackout Over Diversity Row

The Golden Globes will go ahead despite NBC's decision not to broadcast the Hollywood award ceremony over concerns about its record on diversity and transparency, organizers said Friday. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association -- which votes on the Globes and has been under fire due to allegations of racism, sexism,...
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Golden Globes, Snubbed by NBC, to 'Announce' Next Winners in January

Five months after NBC announced that it would not broadcast the 2022 Golden Globes, the organization behind the embattled awards show has set a date to at least announce its next batch of winners. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has set a Nov. 15 deadline for submissions in TV and movie categories. Nominations will be revealed on Dec. 13, leading up to an announcement of winners on Jan. 9, 2022. NBC announced back in May that it will not broadcast the 79th Golden Globes ceremony, after the HFPA was besieged by scandal for its lack of representation behind the scenes. (At the...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Deadline

HFPA Sets Date For Untelevised 2022 Golden Globes

The 2022 Golden Globes don’t have a TV home, but the Hollywood Foreign Press Association said today that the show will go on. The 79th annual trophy show is set for Sunday, January 9 — the same day as the Critics Choice Awards — but no venue was announced. The Globes news was relayed to publicists today in a letter from interim HFPA CEO Todd Boehly and President Helen Hoehne. That letter also referenced “conversations last week” during which the organization received “valuable feedback” from publicists. Exactly how and where the awards will be presented remains undetermined, and multiple issues need to addressed before those questions are answered, Deadline hears. 2021-22 Awards Season Calendar – Dates For The Emmys, The Grammys, The Oscars & More &#8211 The nominations will be announced Monday, December 13. See the full timeline below. NBC in May pulled the plug on televising the 2022 Globes amid the controversy swirling around HFPA in the wake of the group’s admitted lack of diversity. The organization has vowed to implement reforms and has taken a number of steps to do so in recent months. Here is the full timeline for the 79th annual Golden Globe Awards: HFPA Names MRC Chairman Todd Boehly As Interim CEO
ENTERTAINMENT
UPI News

HFPA announces Golden Globes nominations, awards dates

Oct. 15 (UPI) -- The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced dates for the 79th annual Golden Globe Awards. They will announce nominations on Dec. 13 and will announce awards Jan. 9, 2002. NBC previously televised the Golden Globe Awards. The network decided not to air the 79th Golden Globes in...
ENTERTAINMENT
Vanity Fair

“It Seems Very Messy”: The Golden Globes’ Comeback Is Off to a Confusing Start

Last week the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced that it would move forward with handing out Golden Globe Awards for the films and TV shows of 2021. This news came as a shock to most of the industry after a tumultuous year for the organization, one that resulted in a coalition of P.R. representatives and studios such as Netflix, Amazon, and WarnerMedia announcing they would not work with the group until significant changes were made. NBC, which has aired the Globes since 1996, also announced it would not broadcast the 2022 awards. This all leads to a major and so far unanswered question: What exactly does the HFPA have planned?
TV SHOWS
Vulture

The 2022 Golden Globes Are Happening Whether NBC Likes It or Not

The HFPA is gonna go its own way for the 79th annual Golden Globes next year. The group has announced its plans for the nominations and the awards ceremony, all without longtime broadcaster NBC. In May, NBC decided it was not going to air the 2022 ceremony after the Los Angeles Times reported there were zero Black members in the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. But in true belligerent Globes spirit, fuck it, they’re doing it anyway. Nominations for the Golden Globes will be announced on December 13 (Taylor Swift’s birthday for those who observe), and the ceremony will follow on January 9, 2022. The deadline for motion-picture and television submissions is November 15. No further details regarding the awards presentation have been announced.
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy