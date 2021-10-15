CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tupelo, MS

Judge refuses to reduce accused shooter's bond

By WILLIAM MOORE Daily Journal
 10 days ago
TUPELO • A man accused of opening fire on another motorist with a rifle last week in downtown Tupelo will remain in jail on a $1 million bond.

"I am concerned about this act, the exchange of gunfire in downtown Tupelo, in the middle of the day in close proximity of houses," said Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Jay Weir. "It makes me pause with great concern. That behavior poses a danger to our entire community."

The judge wrapped up the Friday morning preliminary hearing by not reducing Tevin Hammond's bond.

Hammond, 27, of Prairie, is charged with aggravated assault, accused of firing an AR-15-style rifle at another motorist on Carnation Street around 4 p.m. Oct. 8. While close to a dozen rounds were fired, neither the driver nor the car were hit by bullets.

People in the area heard multiple gunshots and saw an older model Buick speeding away. Hammond was stopped by Lee County deputy sheriffs near the Tupelo Auto Museum.

Tupelo police detective Wes Kloac testified that he interviewed both Hammond and the victim. While there stories were similar, there were some marked differences.

Hammond said he had just left Walmart when he noticed a car driving erratically behind him. Because of prior altercations with the driver, he said he felt in danger. He told the detective he pointed his rifle out the window and fired once. The other driver fired multiple shots. Hammond said he fired once more, then he left.

The victim said he was going down Carnation Street when the car in front of him started slamming on its brakes. The driver then turned the car sideways and pointed a gun out the window, he said.

The victim said he pulled out his gun and returned fired in self defense. The victim has not been charged at this point.

Hammond is dating the mother of the victim's child. He claimed that the victim followed him around and shot at him several months ago, breaking the back glass of his vehicle. The victim told the detective that incident never happened.

Tupelo public defender Dennis Farris said Hammond has no prior criminal history and should be allowed a significant reduction in bond.

"He was scared and trying to get away. Should he have called 911 instead? Yes. We have already had that discussion," Farris said. "We are going to ask for a reasonable bond, something less than $100,000."

The request incensed city prosecutor Richard Babb.

"In what universe does someone open fire with an AR-15 in downtown Tupelo in broad daylight and not expect severe legal repercussions?" Babb said. "Whether or not he was scared is not the issue. He put everyone at risk because of his moral choice. He was a threat to the community."

Police recovered nine spent .40-caliber Smith & Wesson shell casings at the scene. Both pistols and rifles can fire that round. Both men had their hands swabbed for a gunshot residue test to see if they fired a gun that day. Those results might take six months to get back from the state crime lab in Pearl.

If Hammond cannot make bond, he will remain in the Lee County Adult Jail at least until the case is presented to the next grand jury.

