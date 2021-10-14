William Shatner tells Anderson what going to space really feels like

It’s no secret that William Shatner has been around for a long time. The actor is striking another item off of his bucket list – going to space. For years, he has been living in space, well on TV, for his role as Captain Kirk in Star Trek. At 90 years old, he will be the oldest person on Earth to go to space, breaking a record. He will be taking the crown off of Wally Funk’s head, who flew on the New Shepard in July at 82. However, he is disappointed that the trip had to be delayed due to harsh weather conditions. He was delayed by a day.

CELEBRITIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO