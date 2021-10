SPRINGFIELD – Springfield College hosted a virtual conversation with infectious disease expert Dr. Celine Gounder on Sept 30. Gounder’s medical insights have been ever-present through a variety of roles and responsibilities. According to her website, Gounder has offered expertise on epidemics as a medical journalist for platforms like CNN, CBS, NBC and The New York Times. Along with serving as the president and founder of her own non-profit multi-media organization, Just Human Productions, Gounder also works on the COVID-19 Advisory Board for President Joe Biden.

SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 13 DAYS AGO