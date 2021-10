With the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for healthcare workers at the root cause of dissension among enough healthcare workers who refused, a dreaded local healthcare worker shortage has come about. It hasn't been enough to shut down services but you may have noticed a recent announcement from Bassett Healthcare Network affecting a variety of services from lab work to phone wait times to even the closing of a convenient care location in Cooperstown.

COOPERSTOWN, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO