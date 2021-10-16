Bill Clinton to remain hospitalized for fourth night while treated for infection

Former President Bill Clinton will remain hospitalized with an infection in Southern California for the fourth night, but an aide said he appears to be improving.

"President Clinton is continuing to receive treatment for an infection at UC Irvine Medical Center. All health indicators are trending in the right direction, including his white blood count which has decreased significantly. In order to receive further IV antibiotics, he will remain in the hospital overnight," said Clinton's spokesman, Angel Urena, in a statement Friday evening.

News broke Thursday evening that Clinton, 74, had been hospitalized for a non-COVID-related infection since Tuesday after he felt fatigued during an event for his foundation in California and went to the medical center for testing, CNN's Sanjay Gupta reported after consulting staff and doctors.

HILLARY CLINTON SAYS SHE WILL 'NEVER' LEAVE POLITICS

Clinton had a urological infection that developed into sepsis, which can be a life-threatening response to infection. However, this case is not believed to be acute, according to an aide to Clinton cited by The New York Times .

Clinton has a history of problems with his heart. He underwent a quadruple bypass for his heart in 2004 and had two stents placed in an artery in 2010. The cause of this infection has not been revealed. However, Clinton's doctors made it clear his heart was not the problem.

In this Jan. 27, 2021, file photo, former President Bill Clinton speaks during funeral services for Henry "Hank" Aaron, at Friendship Baptist Church in Atlanta. (Kevin D. Liles/Atlanta Braves via AP, Pool, File)

"The California-based medical team has been in constant communication with the President's New York-based medical team, including his cardiologist. We hope to have him go home soon," Clinton's physicians said in a statement Thursday.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Clinton's wife, former first lady and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, was photographed at the University of California Irvine Medical Center in Orange, California, on Thursday.

Former first lady and former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, middle, exits the University of California Irvine Medical Center in Orange, California, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Gupta said in his report Thursday that the medical center placed Bill Clinton in the intensive care unit, but staff said it was "primarily" to give him privacy. He also reported at the time that the former president could be out of the hospital as soon as Friday.

President Joe Biden told reporters in Connecticut on Friday that he spoke to Clinton and said he is "doing fine." Biden also said he believed Clinton was not in "any serious condition" and it was his understanding that the former president was "getting out shortly" from the hospital, though he did not know exactly what day.

"President Clinton continues to be in excellent spirits, and is deeply grateful for the outstanding care he is receiving and the well wishes that people have sent from across America and around the world," Urena said in concluding his statement Friday.

Washington Examiner Videos