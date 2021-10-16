CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Bill Clinton to remain hospitalized for fourth night while treated for infection

By Daniel Chaitin
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iP4r6_0cSr4UG500


Former President Bill Clinton will remain hospitalized with an infection in Southern California for the fourth night, but an aide said he appears to be improving.

"President Clinton is continuing to receive treatment for an infection at UC Irvine Medical Center. All health indicators are trending in the right direction, including his white blood count which has decreased significantly. In order to receive further IV antibiotics, he will remain in the hospital overnight," said Clinton's spokesman, Angel Urena, in a statement Friday evening.

News broke Thursday evening that Clinton, 74, had been hospitalized for a non-COVID-related infection since Tuesday after he felt fatigued during an event for his foundation in California and went to the medical center for testing, CNN's Sanjay Gupta reported after consulting staff and doctors.

HILLARY CLINTON SAYS SHE WILL 'NEVER' LEAVE POLITICS

Clinton had a urological infection that developed into sepsis, which can be a life-threatening response to infection. However, this case is not believed to be acute, according to an aide to Clinton cited by The New York Times .

Clinton has a history of problems with his heart. He underwent a quadruple bypass for his heart in 2004 and had two stents placed in an artery in 2010. The cause of this infection has not been revealed. However, Clinton's doctors made it clear his heart was not the problem.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tcaFe_0cSr4UG500
In this Jan. 27, 2021, file photo, former President Bill Clinton speaks during funeral services for Henry "Hank" Aaron, at Friendship Baptist Church in Atlanta. (Kevin D. Liles/Atlanta Braves via AP, Pool, File)

"The California-based medical team has been in constant communication with the President's New York-based medical team, including his cardiologist. We hope to have him go home soon," Clinton's physicians said in a statement Thursday.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Clinton's wife, former first lady and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, was photographed at the University of California Irvine Medical Center in Orange, California, on Thursday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NwvOc_0cSr4UG500
Former first lady and former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, middle, exits the University of California Irvine Medical Center in Orange, California, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Gupta said in his report Thursday that the medical center placed Bill Clinton in the intensive care unit, but staff said it was "primarily" to give him privacy. He also reported at the time that the former president could be out of the hospital as soon as Friday.

President Joe Biden told reporters in Connecticut on Friday that he spoke to Clinton and said he is "doing fine." Biden also said he believed Clinton was not in "any serious condition" and it was his understanding that the former president was "getting out shortly" from the hospital, though he did not know exactly what day.

"President Clinton continues to be in excellent spirits, and is deeply grateful for the outstanding care he is receiving and the well wishes that people have sent from across America and around the world," Urena said in concluding his statement Friday.

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Connecticut State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Sanjay Gupta
Person
Bill Clinton
Daily Mail

Republican Senator and physician Bill Cassidy says senility tests should be mandated for ALL federal government leaders including Biden, 78, and Supreme Court justices before the 'rapid decline' in your 80s

Bill Cassidy, a U.S. senator and physician, said all leaders in the federal executive, legislative and judiciary should be subject to cognitive tests as they age, claiming they should undergo this evaluation before the 'rapid decline' in their 80s. The 64-year-old Republican from Louisiana told Axios on HBO in an...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uc Irvine Medical Center#Cnn#The New York Times#Friendship Baptist Church#Atlanta Braves#Ap#Pool File
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
158K+
Followers
53K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy