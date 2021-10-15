Medicare open enrollment begins Oct. 15

) — The pandemic continues well after COVID first shut down the economy. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The broad economy has returned to where it was in early 2020, though shortages and inflation persist. Still, some people have been left behind. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended over a month ago, though millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check could help. A few places, including California, have recognized that need for additional help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO