Riding the “Korean Wave,” the survival, dystopian K-drama “Squid Game” has risen to No.1 on Netflix in the United States. It’s no surprise that this has happened. Korean pop culture has not only overtaken the US, but the globe. The success of BTS and fervent Twitter threads between K-Pop stans evinces this. But there is a deeper reason why “Squid Game” has gained popularity in such little time. Gen Z — the generation born roughly between 1996 and 2010 — has an affinity for dystopian fiction. This is the generation that was raised on “The Hunger Games,” “Divergent” and “Maze Runner” in their tween years. Anti-utopian fiction is as integral as Disney in Generation Z childhood media.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 4 DAYS AGO