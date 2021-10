For years, Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes were Hollywood’s favorite undercover couple. Many fans were hoping the couple would go the distance despite never confirming their relationship. Unfortunately, those dreams were dashed as the couple reportedly called it quit in 2019 after years of breakup rumors. Now, Foxx seems to be enjoying his bachelorhood. Those betting on the Oscar winner moving from Leonardo DiCaprio territory into George Clooney mode may have to cut their losses. The Just Mercy star broke down why he’ll never get married.

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO