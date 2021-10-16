Trucker's trial concludes in I-70 crash that killed 4

Rogel Aguilera-Mederos wept as he testified in his own defense Thursday, recounting to a Jefferson County jury how he lost control of the semitrailer he was driving on Interstate 70 in April 2019 and crashed into stopped traffic, killing four people.
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol says two people have died following a late Tuesday morning crash on I-80 near exit 371. The Nebraska Department of Transportation camera at the Goehner exit showed a fiery crash around 11:15 a.m. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, the crash involved...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — We now know more about a video that shows an 18-wheeler driver traveling erratically in the Colorado mountains shortly before it causing a deadly crash on Interstate 70. That testimony came Wednesday in the trial of the driver, Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, who’s charged with the deaths...
A 28-year-old Central Pennsylvania man has been charged with homicide by vehicle and eight more crimes for a DUI crash that left his 25-year-old girlfriend dead.Larry W. Hunt, of Carlisle, was released on unsecured bond at his preliminary arraignment Thursday, where he surrendered to authorities.Hu…
Update: The jury rendered its verdict in the case late on Friday, Oct. 15, finding Rogel Aguilera-Mederos gulty on 27 counts. Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, the truck driver accused of causing the fiery crash on I-70 in April 2019, took the stand to testify in his own defense as the trial drew to a close.
Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, the driver of the semitruck involved in the 2019 pile-up that killed four people on Interstate 70, was found guilty on Friday of 27 of the 41 charges against him including four counts of vehicular homicide. Closing statements were made on Friday morning, and the jury submitted their...
LAKEWOOD — The truck driver facing charges in connection with a crash that killed four men and injured 10 others said he wishes "it would have been me" who died as a result of the collision. Rogel Aguilera-Mederos faces 41 charges, including vehicular homicide, assault and attempted assault, in connection...
The driver of a semitrailer who barreled down Interstate 70 with failing brakes, slamming into stopped traffic in Lakewood and killing four people in a fiery 28-car pileup, was convicted Friday of more than two dozen criminal charges including vehicular homicide. Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, 25, faces decades in prison when he’s...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — On Friday, a jury found Rogel Aguilera-Mederos guilty on 27 counts in total, which included four for vehicular homicide. Aguilera-Mederos was 23 when his semi-truck slammed into stopped traffic on I-70 in 2019. The crash killed four people. The other 23 counts that Aguilera-Mederos was found...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The prosecution has rested in the trial for the semi driver charged in the 2019 deadly crash on Interstate 70 near the Colorado Mills Mall. Rogel Aguilera-Mederos faces vehicular homicide charges in connection with the April 2019 crash that killed four people and damaged or destroyed 28 vehicles.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The trial for Jacob Heil began Monday in Lexington. The 21-year-old was charged with reckless homicide in 2018 following a crash that killed 4-year-old Marco Shemwell. Police say Shemwell was crossing a street with his family outside a UK football game when the crash happened. Heil,...
A Jefferson County jury on Friday found Rogel Aguilera-Mederos guilty of the most serious charges he faced, including vehicular homicide, for his actions in an April 2019 crash on Interstate 70 in which he crashed his semi-truck into stopped traffic in Lakewood, killing four people.
WISE, Va. — An Ohio truck driver has been sentenced to 22 years in prison for a deadly DUI crash in Wise County earlier this year. Travis Lee Tolliver, 31, of Jackson, Ohio, pleaded guilty back in August to DUI, aggravated vehicular manslaughter, and felony maiming while DUI. The charges...
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. — A truck driver was charged with driving under the influence after a crash that shut down the highway for hours Wednesday night. He was released on bond and is scheduled to appear in court in November. The crash, which involved a tractor-trailer, closed I-91 North between...
The driver killed in a crash on Interstate 70 east of Silverthorne on Thursday, Oct. 14, has been identified as 64-year-old John Burdick, of Montrose, according to Summit County Coroner Regan Wood. At about 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Burdick crashed into the back of a semitrailer while going eastbound on I-70...
A 23-year-old man died Thursday in a rollover crash on Interstate 90 east of Billings. The Garryowen man was traveling alone westbound in an SUV behind a semi-truck near mile marker 463. At around 5:30 a.m., the SUV drifted to the left side of the road and into the median, according to a crash narrative from Montana Highway Patrol.
