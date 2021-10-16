CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trucker's trial concludes in I-70 crash that killed 4

KDVR.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA jury found a truck driver guilty...

arvadapress.com

Update: Trucker in deadly I-70 trucker trial found guilty on 27 counts

Update: The jury rendered its verdict in the case late on Friday, Oct. 15, finding Rogel Aguilera-Mederos gulty on 27 counts. Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, the truck driver accused of causing the fiery crash on I-70 in April 2019, took the stand to testify in his own defense as the trial drew to a close.
PUBLIC SAFETY
outtherecolorado.com

Guilty verdict for semi driver in fiery I-70 crash that killed four

Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, the driver of the semitruck involved in the 2019 pile-up that killed four people on Interstate 70, was found guilty on Friday of 27 of the 41 charges against him including four counts of vehicular homicide. Closing statements were made on Friday morning, and the jury submitted their...
PUBLIC SAFETY
