Gov. Hogan pushes to "re-fund the police" with $150 million initiative

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will use $200 million in federal coronavirus relief funding to triple the amount of state grant money available for broadband projects this year. Reynolds announced the additional round of funding Monday, pointing to a high demand for grants to expand broadband internet access in the state. Last month, Iowa had awarded an initial round of $97.5 million in grants, but the state had received applications for approximately $300 million, her office said in a news release.
NEW YORK — On Tuesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that $7.4 million will be available to county emergency management agencies to plan for any type of disaster. The money from the Federal Emergency Management Performance Grant can be used by counties to fund the development and implementation of training for emergency response.
Police officers forcefully drive peaceful protesters back from Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, D.C., on June 1, 2020. A variety of law enforcement agencies used riot tactics such as tear gas and mounted police to clear a path for President Donald Trump's much-criticized photo-op in front of St. John's Episcopal Church. (Julia Nikhinson/The Diamondback)
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Hours after Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced a $150 million "Re-Fund the Police Initiative" Friday, some of Baltimore City's leaders were quick to respond. During the Governor's announcement of the plan, which will send millions of dollars to state and local police agencies, he was quick to...
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan proposed a $150 million boost in public safety spending Friday. The Republican governor dubbed the plan the “Re-Fund The Police Initiative” and decried “an all-out assault on the entire law enforcement community” at a news conference announcing the plan, The Baltimore Sun reported. The name is a play on the call to defund police, which supporters say aims to address systemic problems in policing and direct spending to other needs, but Hogan called the idea “dangerous far-left lunacy.”
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Governor Larry Hogan today announced a $150 million Re-Fund The Police Initiative to provide much-needed support and resources to state and local police agencies in their efforts to fight violent crime. Coming at an especially challenging time for members of law enforcement across the country, this initiative is the first in a series of announcements the governor will make to support the police and make neighborhoods safer.
Requests Small Business Disaster Declaration to Make Low-Interest Loans AvailableNew Actions Follow FEMA Rejection of Federal Disaster Declaration. ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan announced that the State of Maryland is making $4 million in funding available to assist residents and businesses affected by Tropical Depression Ida. In addition, the governor has requested a disaster declaration from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) in order to make low-interest loans available.
Gov. Larry Hogan Monday doubled down on his criticism of efforts to defund the police. His remarks before a joint conference of the Maryland Chiefs of Police Association and the Maryland Sheriffs’ Association in Ocean City were nearly identical to the remarks he made at a news conference at the State House on Friday in which he unveiled an $150 million initiative aimed at providing additional support for the state’s law enforcement agencies and victims of violent crime.
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Governor Larry Hogan says Maryland’s COVID-19 health metrics are continuing to decline, as the state nears more vaccine milestones. The current positivity rate of 3.79% has declined by 25.8% since August 22nd, and the state’s daily positivity rate of 2.95% is the lowest it’s been since July 29th.
Maryland Governor Larry Hogan today announced a $150 million initiative to “re-fund the police,” calling efforts to remove police funding “absurd” and “radical, far-left lunacy.” He was met by strong backlash from Democratic lawmakers in the state, following more than a year of calls for police reform. “I can tell...
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Gov. Larry Hogan, R, on Friday announced police and public-safety funding proposals, which drew criticism from Democratic members of the Legislature and Baltimore’s mayor. Hogan proposed $150 million in funding for what he called a “Re-Fund the Police Initiative.”. In summarizing the initiative, Hogan said he wanted...
MILWAUKEE — State leaders announced Wednesday millions in funding to support victim services and research into violence prevention efforts. Gov. Tony Evers and other leaders, including Attorney General Josh Kaul, said the $45 million in funding will be split into two portions. A total of $25 million will go toward...
Maryland Democrats are lambasting Republican Gov. Larry Hogan‘s $150 million plan to increase police funding, calling it merely “rhetoric.”. State House Speaker Adrienne Jones said over the weekend that Mr. Hogan‘s “misguided rhetoric of ‘refund the police’ is beneath him and the dignity of his office.”. “His attempt to politicize...
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Criticizing the "defund the police" movement, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced his intention to provide $150 million in aid to law enforcement agencies and crime victim protection services. "Trying to reduce crime by defunding police is dangerous, radical, far-left lunacy. Thinking that you can improve law enforcement...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The war of words between Gov. Larry Hogan and Baltimore City leaders continued after the governor’s pro-police funding plan and blistering criticism of leaders in Charm City as the political power grabs continue. Hogan’s plan calls for a $150 million investment into state and local police, as...
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — The criticisms came flowing from leadership inside the Maryland State House on Friday afternoon following Gov. Larry Hogan’s “Refund the Police Initiative” announcement. Hogan’s plan calls for a $150 million investment into state and local police, as well as community-based programs and victims services. While the...
The city of is reeling, punched in the gut by staggering crime rates, and still wrestling with what seems like a never-ending police corruption investigation. ‘s chief prosecutor, Marilyn Mosby, who handled the controversial Freddie Gray homicide in 2015, said earlier this month that the city needs to revisit at least 790 tainted cases tied to dirty cops.
CHICAGO – Governor JB Pritzker today joined the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) to announce a $15.4 million investment in the Rebuild Illinois funded Wet Lab Capital program to support 8 new wet lab spaces throughout Illinois – helping to make way for advancements in research and medicine, grow startups and make Illinois more competitive in life sciences. Wet labs are where cutting-edge research in life sciences occurs and represent a critical component
Continue Reading
Comments / 0