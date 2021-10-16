Gov. Hogan pushes to "re-fund the police" with $150 million initiative

Gov. Larry Hogan Monday doubled down on his criticism of efforts to defund the police. His remarks before a joint conference of the Maryland Chiefs of Police Association and the Maryland Sheriffs’ Association in Ocean City were nearly identical to the remarks he made at a news conference at the State House on Friday in which he unveiled an $150 million initiative aimed at providing additional support for the state’s law enforcement agencies and victims of violent crime.

POLITICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO