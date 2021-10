The Seattle Seahawks have released starting cornerback Tre Flowers after he requested it recently. He has been a starter in the NFL for four years and will likely find another team to play for fairly quickly. It is unclear exactly why he requested a release from the team, but Seattle decided to grant him what he wanted. The Seattle Seahawks currently have a 2-3 record and are facing down not having Russell Wilson anywhere from one month to two months. Seattle’s defense has not been a particularly strong unit so far this season.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO