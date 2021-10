Even as Hannah Kerr’s “Same God” continues to climb the Christian chart, she has released a new song simply called “Grave.”. As she shared on Instagram, “I’ve loved this song since the day I wrote it with @paultduncan and @rileyfriesen last year and I’m so grateful that it’s out in the world ️ Paul is such a gifted lyricist and this song would not be what it is without him. “I’m not paying the tax on a debt You’ve forgiven” was just a lil something he threw out there. Like WHAT and Riley is way more than just a producer; he’s so involved in the entire process—the lyric, melody, and track are all the way they are because Riley was part of it. So so grateful for both of them and how they lent their talent to this song.”

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO