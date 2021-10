Workers this week tore down a vacant property on West Harvard Avenue to make way for what will be a new drive-thru ATM of Cascade Community Credit Union. The property at 1051 W. Harvard Avenue had been an Umpqua Homes assisted living facility. Cascade Community Credit Union bought the property in 2019 along with a site just to the west, which had housed Harvard Avenue Drugs and Gifts. That property was torn down in fall 2019 and will be retained for future use by the credit union, CEO Lynn Calvert said.

UMPQUA, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO