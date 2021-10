TULARE COUNTY – Cooler temps and some rainfall have been a welcome site for Valley dwellers, but perhaps nobody appreciated it more than firefighters and mountain residents. Tulare County Fire Chief, Charlie Norman said fighting the Windy and KNP Complex Fires has been a balancing act. “This has been like juggling plates or juggling chainsaws,” he said in a presentation to the Board of Supervisors last week. However, over the last seven days, personnel fighting back the flames of the two fires in Tulare County have made some notable progress over the last week.

TULARE COUNTY, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO