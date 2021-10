Following the discovery of two deceased bodies in a Grand Junction home last month, authorities have now ruled the cause of the deaths as a murder-suicide. The incident happened last month in September of 2021 prior to authorities being notified of gunshots being fired from neighbors. The incident occurred on the 400 block of Chuluota Avenue inside a residence and authorities were notified by residents of a nearby residency following hearing gunshots that later proved to be fatal to the two victims.

GRAND JUNCTION, CO ・ 10 DAYS AGO