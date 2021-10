**Mild spoilers included, so don’t read if you haven’t watched the show**. Love is messy, and marriage then takes that material and tries to write a novel with it. Sometimes it’s sad and other times beautiful, but the weary pushback of life and your own DNA can eventually drown a union that at once seemed free and immortal. But the dead truth is that love is very mortal, and needs all the care and respect that a single soul can fathom.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 14 DAYS AGO