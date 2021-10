Hunt is dealing with wrist/knee injuries and is questionable for Week 6 against the Cardinals. The Browns will be without star RB Nick Chubb, who was ruled out for Sunday's game earlier today. Fantasy managers need to monitor Hunt's situation up until 4:05 e.t. kickoff. The 26-year-old will have a vital role and is a surefire RB1 in Week 6 while Chubb is sidelined. While it sounds like Hunt will be able to suit up, the only other RB on the roster to see carries this season is D'Ernest Johnson, making him a flier in case Hunt is out or reported to be limited.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO