Monoclonal antibody therapy available at Kern Medical site

The state-sponsored monoclonal infusion site is now open in Kern County. Coordinated with Kern Medical, the site is located at 1111 Columbus Street, Suite 5000 in Bakersfield, and is open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

This site can provide up to 25 treatments per day and is open to everyone, regardless of health insurance or immigration status.

Monoclonal antibody therapy may help reduce symptoms and keep you out of the hospital if you have recently tested positive for COVID-19.

Antibodies are produced naturally by your immune system to recognize and respond to germs that cause illnesses, like bacteria and viruses. A monoclonal antibody is a laboratory-produced protein that functions like natural antibodies and targets a specific germ, which causes COVID-19.

Vaccination remains the most effective way to protect against COVID-19. However, despite widespread availability of vaccines, several individuals are either not fully vaccinated or cannot mount adequate responses to the vaccine.

Anyone interested in knowing whether monoclonal antibody therapy is a treatment option for them should talk to their healthcare provider.

Monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19 is authorized and may be recommended for people who are at high risk for progression to severe infection AND who have the following vaccination status AND exposure history:

• Recently had a positive COVID-19 test, AND

• Experienced first symptoms in the last 10 days, AND

• Are 12 years of age or older and over 88lb/40kg, AND

• In a high-risk category (includes having one of the list below):

o Are age 65 or older

o Are obese or overweight, with a body mass index (BMI) of 25 or greater

o Pregnancy

o Have diabetes, chronic kidney disease, or condition that weakens the immune system

o Have heart disease, high blood pressure, or lung disease (like asthma)

o Are age 12-17 AND have obesity OR other long-term conditions

o Other medical conditions or factors (for example, race or ethnicity) that may place the patient at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19

For more information or to make an appointment please call (661) 326-5206.

Self-referral or physician referral are both accepted. Also, information about this treatment site and monoclonal treatments can be found on their website .