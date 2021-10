You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. In his thoroughly researched book, India Unbound, one of the most fascinating thinkers of modern India Gurcharan Das points out that the idea of entrepreneurship ranks third in the caste system (Vaishya community or business community). He adds that knowledge (Brahmin-ism) appears first in the social hierarchy which is one of the reasons why India does not produce many entrepreneurs. Till date, many businesses are family-owned or handed down in legacy. This book was published almost twenty-one years ago. The point of why India cannot produce entrepreneurs made sense to readers, critics, academia, and intellectuals when the book was released. But in the past twenty years things have changed.

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO