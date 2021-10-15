CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LETTER: Young has passion for community service

By Rometrius Jeffries
Independent Tribune
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI believe Latisha Young would make a perfect candidate because of her passion for serving our community. I know Tish to...

independenttribune.com

Comments / 0

Independent Tribune

LETTER: Young an inspiration to all

LaTisha Young is an inspiration to us all. LaTisha has overcome many obstacles but have yet to give up hope. Tish is vibrant and an activist not only in her community but in the surrounding areas. You can find her on any given weekend sharing her time and talents to many often going out of her way to make sure others have what they need.
SOCIETY
Independent Tribune

LETTER: Young benefits those around her

Tish Young has been phenomenal since I met her. She started off as my daughter’s daycare teacher and became someone I could call on when I had an idea or needed a push. She is a magnet to people and children! We absolutely love her and can’t wait to see what she can do for more than just the people that surround her but for everyone.
SOCIETY
Yakima Herald Republic

Letter: Torres will fight for our community's freedom

To the editor -- My husband and I live here in the Yakima Valley and are looking to grow and build our family here. This means we want those in local office who will fight for our community and fight for our freedom. Autumn Torres is willing to fight for our community and fight for our freedom -- including our medical freedom. She has raised her family here and is seeing her children now raise their families here.
YAKIMA, WA
Chicago Sun-Times

Marion Flynn, corporate banker with passion for community service, dies at 69; staunch advocate for women in Catholic priesthood

There was not a social justice or community service organization in her North Shore community Marion Flynn wouldn’t volunteer with, advocate for or throw support behind. It was the nature of a woman who felt called to the priesthood and spent many years advocating for women to be ordained in the Catholic Church — an issue that continues to roil the church.
DUPAGE COUNTY, IL
Gilroy Dispatch

Letter: The hallmark of a true community leader

Let me begin: I have known the honorable Rebeca Armendariz, member of the City Council of our great city, since she was a teenager and later as a staff member of the Citizen Project of Salinas, which was an off-site of the central office of Salinas. She proved herself to be a committed worker who went beyond the ordinary to do the extraordinary. Her responsibility for helping people who, under her tutorship, become United States citizens is a hallmark of her love of country. As an advocate in ensuring that the rights of people, according to the United States Constitution, are not trampled, is a sincere commitment that will always be her banner.
SALINAS, CA
Independent Tribune

LETTER: Tish Young serves in many ways

Tish Young has helped our community in so many different ways are far as keeping young children active and knowledgeable on everything that’s going on in the world. She gives back to the community in such great ways. She provides motivational messages and even plans trips to keep everyone busy...
CONCORD, NC
Independent Tribune

LETTER: Young helps build high character and morales

I would like to start by saying I’m a strong advocate of your newspaper and have been since youth. I would like to speak on Tish Young and what she means to me the community of Logan and the city of Concord!. She does awesome work with the youth and...
CONCORD, NC
Independent Tribune

LETTER: For a positive impact vote for Young

My name is Alvarez Nealy. I am 23 years old and have been living in Concord since I was 7 years old. I met Tish Young when I was 10 years old at the Concord Parks & Recreation and she immediately took me under her wing and guided me in the right direction along with many other children she guided. Ever since then she has been a mentor in my life.
CONCORD, NC
NewsBreak
Society
Independent Tribune

LETTER: Young a perfect candidate for city council

Latisha Young is the perfect candidate for city council, I met Ms. Young two years ago and we had great chemistry from the start. She's always assisting and trying to better the community. Just recently I had an issue I was dealing with and just needed to vent to someone and she was available. Through the info I received from Tish my problem isn't completely resolved but her input and assistance really put me on the right track.
ELECTIONS
basinnow.com

Recipient Of Outstanding Public Service Award: Marty Young

A man known for his years of service has been named the recipient of the Vernal Chamber Outstanding Public Service Award. Marty Young and his family came to Vernal in 2001 when he became the senior minister of the Vernal Christian Church. After 20 years of dedication to the community and his ministry, Young retired in February of this year. “In addition to leading and supporting congregationally related projects, like annual summer Bible Camps, Fall Harvest Festivals, Candle Light Christmas Eve Services open to the entire community, they joined the efforts of other agencies to host and co-sponsor annual Back to School Supply Drives, Coat and Winter Clothing Drives as well as Turning Point Homeless Shelter, when it was in operation.” Their service also extended beyond the community as they took humanitarian trips to Haiti, Cambodia, and Austria. Marty has served on committees, narrated local Christmas concerts, and served as a courtside announcer at high school athletic events, among many other acts of service.
VERNAL, UT
libertywingspan.com

Frisco Young Life creates community to grow faith

Frisco Young Life, a Christian ministry for youth, is back for the 2021-2022 school year, with meetings at Brookhaven Church every Monday at 7:37 p.m. “I love having fun on Monday nights with my friends. It’s a great time to talk to each other and learn more about God,” sophomore Lily Leyden said. “I’m looking forward to camp and creating many more memories with my friends this year during Young Life.”
FRISCO, TX
advocatemag.com

Young Men’s Service League creates garden for young students

This slideshow requires JavaScript. Members of the Lake Highlands Chapter of Young Men’s Service League (YMSL) could have spent the weekend after Homecoming sleeping in or hanging with the crowd at a friend’s lake house. Instead, they worked alongside their moms, elbows-deep in peat moss and vegetable plants. They were working on YMSL’s “Ultimate Gift” – a fruit and vegetable garden for Pease Elementary in southern Dallas.
AGRICULTURE
Port Townsend Leader

Community welcome at Recovery Cafe | Letter to the editor

Recovery Cafe Jefferson County is open to the public for free meals served at 12:30 p.m. Thursdays and 10:30 a.m. Fridays. We’re a program operated by Dove House with the purpose of building community for all who need it! We believe everyone is in recovery from something. What you’ll find...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WA
Idaho Mountain Express

Young LatinX leaders ‘inspire the future’ at The Community Library

A host of young leaders in the LatinX community headlined The Community Library’s “Inspiring the Future” panel on Oct. 14, speaking on a range of local issues—including local representation and discrimination—in a Spanish-language livestream. The panel, which featured English translation, was assembled as part of Hispanic Heritage Month. The panelists...
BLAINE COUNTY, ID
Las Cruces Sun-News

Letters to the editor: On successful community events

These letters published in the Oct. 24, 2021 print edition of the Las Cruces Sun-News. There are so many to thank for making our 29th annual Empty Bowls a success! What a great turn out. Thank you Potters Guild for working long hours to bring such beautiful pottery and making...
LAS CRUCES, NM
Rappahannock News

Letter: Passionate support for good governance

Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com. The time has come for Rappahannock County where we determine our future through that most American of traditions — the vote. True to our American political reality, the competition for the county’s highest office Board of Supervisor, both Piedmont and Stonewall-Hawthorne districts, has been, to put it mildly, passionate.
RAPPAHANNOCK COUNTY, VA
union.edu

A passion for public service part of student’s destiny

Taped above the desk in Destiny Hallenbeck’s bedroom is a quote from the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg:. “Fight for the things you care about, but do it in a way that will lead others to join you.”. Since graduating as valedictorian of Chatham High School in 2018,...
SCHENECTADY, NY

