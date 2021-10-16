CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
30-year-old woman arrested in South L.A. hit-and-run that left man on scooter critically injured

By KTLA Digital Staff
KTLA
KTLA
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RCi8k_0cSqaCaR00

One day after a man on a scooter was critically injured in a hit-and-run crash in Central-Alameda, the driver who fled the scene of the crash turned herself in, the Los Angeles Police Department announced Friday.

Karen Camacho, 30, was arrested on suspicion of felony hit-and-run after turning herself in to police around 1:30 p.m. Friday at LAPD’s Central Station. Her attorney was present.

The 55-year-old victim, who remains hospitalized, was struck around 10:40 a.m. while riding a scooter headed north on Hooper Avenue near the intersection with 48th Place. According to LAPD, the driver of a Honda Civic made an “unsafe left turn” and hit the man on the scooter.

“Upon impact the male was ejected from the scooter onto the roadway. The driver of the Honda Civic stopped momentarily, then fled the scene without identifying themselves or rendering aid as required by law,” police said in a press release issued after the crash.

Video of the crash was posted to the Central Traffic Division’s YouTube account and other social media platforms.

No other information about the driver or the crash were released.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

