LETTER: Young recommended for city council

A warm thanks to the Dover Chamber of Commerce for hosting a City Council candidates’ forum Monday night in both in-person and virtual formats. I was encouraged by the credentials and viewpoints of several of the candidates. Michelle Muffett-Lipinski displayed strong knowledge of both city and school priorities. Dennis Shanahan in Ward 5 helpfully addressed the very scary new increased property value assessments that recently came out. He calmly explained how the assessments differed from the yet-to-be determined tax rate, which he predicted would decrease. While we will still be getting out usual annual tax increase, it will not be at all proportionate to the assessment increase. Whew and thanks, Councilor.

DOVER, NH ・ 14 HOURS AGO