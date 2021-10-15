CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LETTER: Young recommended for city council

By Marissa Tuck
Independent Tribune
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLaTisha is a great person. Since I have known...

Virginian-Pilot

York County leaders try to withhold school system funding for teaching of ‘divisive’ ideas

The York County Board of Supervisors is considering a resolution that threatens to withhold funding from the county school system if educators teach “divisive” ideas. Chairman Chad Green approved an amended proposal on Oct. 18 from member Walter Zaremba which says if the school division teaches materials or “ideologies” based on the state’s cultural competency training, the county will not ...
YORK COUNTY, VA
Seacoast Online

Letter: I'm proud to support Richard Blalock for Portsmouth City Council

I want to say how proud I am to vote for and support the candidacy of Richard Blalock for City Council. As a man who hails from a family who has given two generations of public service to Portsmouth and now we have a chance to add a third generation to the commitment to serve the community in a meaningful way.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
Seacoast Online

Letter: Seven candidates shine in Dover Chamber's City Council forum

A warm thanks to the Dover Chamber of Commerce for hosting a City Council candidates’ forum Monday night in both in-person and virtual formats. I was encouraged by the credentials and viewpoints of several of the candidates. Michelle Muffett-Lipinski displayed strong knowledge of both city and school priorities. Dennis Shanahan in Ward 5 helpfully addressed the very scary new increased property value assessments that recently came out. He calmly explained how the assessments differed from the yet-to-be determined tax rate, which he predicted would decrease. While we will still be getting out usual annual tax increase, it will not be at all proportionate to the assessment increase. Whew and thanks, Councilor.
DOVER, NH
ReporterHerald.com

Letters: Thompson School Board; Loveland City Council

Letters regarding candidates for office will be limited to 200 words. Election-related letters will be accepted until 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27. It is too late to send letters via the Postal Service. Vote Jarrett Roberts for a positive future for TSD. As a long-time resident of Loveland and a...
LOVELAND, CO
hudsoncountyview.com

LETTER: Hoboken mayor’s ethical lapses show checks and balances on city council still needed

In a letter to the editor, Hoboken residents Perry Belfiore says that Mayor Ravi Bhalla’s ethical lapses show that checks and balances on the city council are still needed. It is not surprising that untoward behaviors are tolerated more from tribal members, than competitors. The brilliance and need for checks and balances can be seen in today’s politics, where giving deference to allegiances, rather than truth, can be dangerous.
HOBOKEN, NJ
thereflector.com

Letter to the editor: Vote for Dennis Hill for La Center City Council Position 2

When thinking about a candidate running for office, one of the first questions I have is about their qualifications for the job. My vote will go for the most qualified candidate as that person will be the best equipped to handle the demands of the office. The primary consideration is how the person’s past experience has prepared them. I want a candidate who has a deep understanding of the problems and issues they will confront in office and one who has specific ideas of how to solve them.
ELECTIONS
Vail Daily

Letter: Staufer for Vail Town Council

If you value Vail’s natural environment, oppose a needless sales tax increase and want a council member with a nose for BS, then vote for Jonathan Staufer. Jonathan is committed to making Vail a place where locals and families can afford to live and want to live. A founder of the Vail Farmer’s Market, which anyone walking Meadow Drive on a Sunday in July understands is a huge economic driver for the town, Jonathan has been an effective force for positive growth in Vail for years. The Staufer family’s legacy of positive impact in Vail is evident throughout town. Please vote for Jonathan Staufer.
VAIL, CO
Seacoast Online

Letter: John Tabor is the 'conscience' of the Portsmouth City Council

Reflecting on Councilor John Tabor’s role during the last two years a city leader referred to John as the “conscience of the council”. That phase struck me as a perfect summary of the skills that John as brought to city government—listening to all sides, promoting civility, supporting city staff, and trying to find solutions that benefit everyone in our community.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
corpuschristicronica.com

City-County Health Director made $600,000, including $200,000 in overtime

According to the City of Corpus Christi Finance Director Heather Hurlbert, City-County Health Director Annette Rodriguez has made nearly $600,000 in payments during the pandemic, billing an unbelievable $200,000 in overtime. It was found that the billing was equivalent to 12 hours a day for every day of the week, for 52 weeks, 365 days of the year with no vacation taken while primarily working from home. By contrast the Health Department employees actually reporting to work, facing infection every day, and being directly involved with the public were making $21,000 a year. Annette Rodriguez salary and overtime was approved by County Judge Barbara Canales.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Longmont Daily Times-Call

Letters: Domestic violence; Longmont City Council; tennis backboards

Domestic Violence is prevalent in everyone’s community, but rarely do we hear the term domestic violence by proxy. Domestic violence by proxy is when an adult batterer abuses a child in a way that doesn’t involve bumps and bruises. In 2019, the tragic murder of Ty Tesoriero of Lone Tree was an eye-opener for Colorado and how emotional and psychological abuse of children is equally as damaging. Tens and thousands of children are placed either in partial or sole custody with an abusive controlling parent because the system lacks knowledge of domestic violence by proxy.
LONGMONT, CO
ReporterHerald.com

Letters: Inflation; Loveland City Council; differing worldviews

Letters regarding candidates for office will be limited to 200 words. Election-related letters will be accepted until 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27. It is too late to send letters via the Postal Service. We should demand solutions to inflation problem. Inflation: the thief that comes in the night to steal...
LOVELAND, CO

