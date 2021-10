It is with enthusiasm that I endorse Kate Hudnut for election to the Summit School District Board of Education. I have known Kate in both a professional and “neighborhood” capacity for seven years, and during that time Kate has consistently committed herself to the greater Summit County community. Kate takes community seriously through her work with the Family & Intercultural Resource Center, participating with nonprofits and volunteering to serve on many town and county committees – from housing and recreation to planning and education. I believe only a strong community can educate and nurture our children to their full potential and help them become caring community members themselves. Kate is a dedicated leader, and as such works tirelessly and strives to engage all people.

SUMMIT COUNTY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO