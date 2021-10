We're down to a week remaining in the 2021 National Women's Soccer League regular season and the playoff picture is still taking shape with only six games left on the calendar. Three teams have punched tickets to the postseason: Portland Thorns, OL Reign, and Washington Spirit. There are three remaining playoff spots on the line with four teams left in contention, which means one of those four will be watching postseason games from home. Three have already been eliminated: Kansas City, Racing Louisville and Orlando Pride.

