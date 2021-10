It seems almost silly to point out that sports betting is on the rise. If you’re even slightly interacting in sports media you already know this, between the numerous advertisements and some sports channels even flashing lines and odds. While it’s not surprising that sports betting has gotten more popular, especially considering how easy it is from a mobile device, the actual financial numbers might surprise you. August and September are very different months for sports bettors, and that small time jump makes a huge difference for sportsbooks. One state just hit a major milestone in terms of how much was wagered on sports. Let’s take a look at how New Jersey is taking in some serious cash on sports bets and take a deeper look at some of the projected sports betting numbers.

GAMBLING ・ 6 DAYS AGO