RELIGION NOTES Oct. 16-24: 100th Anniversary events at St. Mark's on the Campus; Business Connection Luncheon "Eyes and the World: God's Amazing Creation"; Cleaning items needed for PDA buckets at First Presbyterian

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePLEASE CALL AHEAD OR SEE WEBSITE BEFORE ATTENDING EVENTS. If you have an event or your facility is reopening, contact: abukoske@journalstar.com. 100th Time Capsule at St. Mark's On The Campus — 10:30 p.m. Oct. 17. After the 10:30 a.m. service, opening of the 75-year time capsule, looking at the contents and...

