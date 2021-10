JACKSON, Miss – The Alcorn Central Lady Bears are one win away from the 3A State Volleyball Championship. It would be the first in the programs history. Standing in their way is perennial state title contender, and the winner of multiple state championships – including last year – Our Lady Academy. The Lady Crescents (yes, that is the mascot name for OLA) swept through Region 8-3A play with an unblemished 8-0 record, finishing two full games ahead of runner-up St. Patric. In fact, OLA defeated their region-mates 3-1 Tuesday to punch their ticket to the championship match.

ALCORN COUNTY, MS ・ 4 DAYS AGO