Castle & Key Brings Forth New Restoration Rye Batches

I read a meme one time that as soon as a man enters his 30s, there are two hobbies he picks up. It’s whiskey and smoking meats. Well, I’m guilty for it and I know Ryan and Fred are too. There’s nothing better than starting the fire in your grill and preparing for the long night ahead making sure your brisket is done. I know when I started cooking on my grill, I went to the resource where you go to learn everything on internet and that’s YouTube. Immediately, I was hooked on the channel called How To BBQ Right. I learned the 10 different ways to cook ribs, game day burgers, and even a delicious pot roast from our guest today, Malcom Reed. Malcom has made a name for himself in the BBQ competition circuit and has turned it into one of the largest BBQ places on the internet. You can find him on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok and more talking how to BBQ crazy good meals. Malcom joins us to talk not only about BBQ, Wagyu steaks, dry rub vs sauce, but he’s also a big bourbon fan and you can catch him drinking Buffalo Trace or EH Taylor frequently on his channels. Don’t forget to to subscribe to his podcast called, you guessed it, How to BBQ Right.

RECIPES ・ 2 DAYS AGO