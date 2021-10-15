CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warm welcome (kind of): Baylor's good vibes for BYU game centered on winning

By John Werner
WacoTrib.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a sixth-year senior cornerback, Raleigh Texada understands the significance of Baylor’s homecoming with the traditional morning parade, alumni of all ages returning to campus, and the waves of positive vibes floating through McLane Stadium. Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III, the guy with the statue outside of the...

wacotrib.com

WacoTrib.com

John Werner: Denial name of game in coaching searches, with Baylor's Aranda on deck

Attention all coaches, players and fans: Drop everything you’re doing. You’re on high alert because LSU is looking for a football coach. On Sunday, LSU dropped the bombshell that it’s parting ways after this season with Ed Orgeron, the gruff-talking guy who looks like he walked out of a Louisiana swamp to lead the Tigers to the national championship two seasons ago. The announcement came only a day after the Tigers beat then-No. 20 Florida, 49-42, to improve to 4-3 this season.
247Sports

What exactly is BYU's offense up against when it takes on Baylor's defense?

Ron Roberts is the defensive coordinator at Baylor University, but you better believe that Head Coach Dave Aranda has his hand on the defense in a big way. Aranda is one of the brightest defensive minds in all of football and his great successes at LSU have led him to his new head coaching position. He loves to use multiple fronts and vary coverage looks to confuse opposing quarterbacks. His biggest strength comes on obvious passing situations, like third and medium or long. In these situations he is very innovative and uses what is called “simulated pressures”. These pressures often show five to seven rushers up close to the line of scrimmage and end up only bringing four of them, while the rest drop into coverage. If you can remember the quote from Sam Darnold a few years back where he said he “was seeing ghosts”, that is because the Patriots were dialing up sim pressures regularly. Even though rushing four is the norm, sim pressures force the offense into certain pass protections and almost always creates multiple one on one pass rush matchups. Getting pressure while playing coverage is a huge advantage for the defense and sim pressures are a great way to manufacture that pressure. So let’s take a look at what Ron Roberts and Dave Aranda do to wreak havoc on third downs. Spoiler alert: these clips are from last season, but the scheme will be the same.
ksl.com

Big 12 preview? BYU's road game at Baylor as much about past, present as future

In this July 15, 2021, file photo, Baylor head coach Dave Aranda smiles as he listens to a question during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big 12 media days in Arlington, Texas. A former Utah State assistant, Aranda is in his second season as Baylor’s head coach as the Bears host BYU Saturday afternoon. (LM Otero, Associated Press) — Estimated read time: 5-6 minutes.
AthlonSports.com

BYU vs. Baylor Football Preview

BYU will play its first true road game outside of Utah this season when the Cougars face Baylor on Saturday in a sneak preview of a future Big 12 matchup. The No. 19 Cougars (5-1) saw their hopes of a potential run to the College Football Playoff come crashing down amid a 26-17 loss at home to Boise State last weekend. BYU uncharacteristically committed four turnovers and the Broncos scored a pair of touchdowns off those takeaways. Sloppy play undercut multiple promising drives for a Cougar offense that totaled 413 yards and averaged 6.5 yards per play.
AL.com

No. 19 BYU-Baylor live stream (10/16): How to watch online, TV, time

There will be a Big 12 preview for BYU and personal reunions among several coaches when the 19th-ranked Cougars play at Baylor two years before they officially join the conference on Saturday, Oct. 16. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV. Baylor coach Dave Aranda appreciates the longer-term view...
baylorlariat.com

Baylor takes on future conference rival No. 19 BYU in homecoming game

Fresh off their commanding 45-20 win over West Virginia, Baylor (5-1, 3-1) will take on No. 19 Brigham Young University at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at McLane Stadium for the 97th homecoming game in school history and a chance to become bowl eligible. Sixth-year senior cornerback Raleigh Texada said it’s the crowd that makes homecoming so exciting to play in.
WacoTrib.com

Baylor Bears back in polls at No. 20 after BYU win

There is nothing Baylor coach Dave Aranda likes to see more than complementary football. It’s like a symphony when the offense, defense and special teams are playing cohesively, feeding off each other, and inspiring each unit to take its game to the next level. To Aranda’s eyes, Baylor’s last two...
Fox News

Arch Manning recruitment coming down to 2 schools: reports

Arch Manning is going to be in the national spotlight for years to come and it goes beyond his famous last name as he’s proven to be one of the top high school quarterbacks in the nation. Beyond reading defenses, Manning’s biggest selection is going to be where he decides...
AL.com

Alabama suspends Jahvon Quinerly, Juwan Gary for exhibition

Alabama junior guard Jahvon Quinerly and redshirt sophomore forward Juwan Gary were suspended for Sunday’s men’s basketball exhibition game against Louisiana. Nate Oats said the suspensions resulted from a violation of team rules but both players will be available for the Nov. 9 regular-season opener against Louisiana Tech. More in...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Terrifying Patrick Mahomes Injury

Kansas City Chiefs fans and the rest of the NFL world are currently holding their breath, hoping for the best with Patrick Mahomes. The MVP quarterback had to leave Sunday afternoon’s game against the Tennessee Titans after taking a terrifying hit to the head. Mahomes was getting wrapped up in...
Spartanburg Herald-Journal

Clemson RB quits; Tigers lose second player to transfer portal in two days

For the second straight day, Clemson has lost a player to the transfer portal. Junior running back Michel Dukes, reports confirmed Tuesday evening, has left the team with the intention of finding another place to play. Junior safety Joseph Charleston put his name in the portal on Monday. Joseph Charleston:Clemson...
On3.com

Cris Carter predicts NFL legend will be the next Florida State head coach

Cris Carter predicts that former NFL great and Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders, AKA Coach Prime will return to his alma mater to be the next Florida State head coach. “I love what Prime (Deion Sanders) is about,” Carter told Patrick Peterson and Bryant McFadden on the Sept. 23 edition of their All Things Covered podcast. “I’ve been knowing him since right out of high school, Florida State. All the marketing, that’s a smart guy. People don’t give Prime credit and I’m getting ready to jump on the bandwagon, B. Deion going to be the coach at Florida State. That’s what going to happen. Alright, just give it a little time to percolate,”
