League 1 side Oldham have signed former Huddersfield Giants, Leigh Centurions and Featherstone Rovers halfback Martyn Ridyard on a one-year deal. One of the Championship’s best and most illustrious players of the last decade, Ridyard is in the twilight of his career at the age of 35, but Littler is 100 per cent confident in his belief that here is the sort of player his team will need to guide them around the field and to take charge.

RUGBY ・ 4 DAYS AGO