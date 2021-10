The Greenville Police Department needs your help in locating Herdestine Cain. A judge has issued a warrant for her arrest on the charge of Shooting at a Motor Vehicle. If you see this person, please call Crime Stoppers of Washington County at 662-378-8477 or use the P3 app online. If your tip leads to an arrest, you can receive a reward from Crime Stoppers.

GREENVILLE, MS ・ 10 DAYS AGO