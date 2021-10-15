INFORMS Open Forum

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Sloan School of Management at 77 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge, MA invites applications for Tenure-Track Assistant Professor positions in Operations Research and Statistics (OR/Stat) beginning July 1, 2022, or as soon thereafter as possible. Strong applicants will demonstrate the potential for research and teaching excellence in any of the sub-fields of Data Science, Optimization, Statistics, Analytics, and/or Operations Research broadly construed. We are especially interested in candidates who can build a strong methodological research base, contribute to application areas of high impact, and be a successful teacher in our undergraduate, MBA, MBAnalytics, and/or PhD programs. Duties will include teaching undergraduate and graduate level courses. The MIT Sloan School of Management offers supportive mentorship to new faculty, an exceptional environment for scientific inquiry, and a strong commitment to an inclusive, welcoming culture. Applications from women and under-represented minorities are strongly encouraged and will be given high consideration.
