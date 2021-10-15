CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

INFORMS Open Forum

By Sign in
informs.org
 10 days ago

The University of Southern California, one of the nation's top research universities, invites applications for tenured and tenure-track positions in the Daniel J. Epstein Department of Industrial and Systems Engineering in the USC Viterbi School of Engineering. We seek outstanding faculty candidates in all areas of ISE for positions at any...

connect.informs.org

Comments / 0

Related
informs.org

PhD Positions - Virginia Tech Dep't of Business Information Technology

The Ph.D. program in Business Information Technology (BIT) within the Pamplin College of Business at Virginia Tech is seeking applicants for several fully funded Ph.D. student positions for Fall 2022. The application system is open from now until 28-Feb-2022. Admissions into the BIT Ph.D. program is highly competitive. Preference is...
COLLEGES
informs.org

Adjunct opening for Winter 2022, UChicago MSc Biomedical Informatics

The Master of Science in Biomedical Informatics program at the University of Chicago is recruiting for an adjunct lecturer to develop and teach the Introduction to Bioinformatics course (MSBI 32400), scheduled for Winter 2022 quarter. Quarter dates are January 3, 2022–March 12, 2022.<o:p></o:p>. The MScBMI program provides a strong foundation...
CHICAGO, IL
informs.org

IE Faculty Positions at the University of Pittsburgh

The Department of Industrial Engineering at the University of Pittsburgh invites applications for two open tenure-track faculty positions at the assistant or associate professor rank with an expected start date of Fall 2022. We are seeking candidates in all areas of industrial engineering with priority given to data science, simulation,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
informs.org

Tenure-track faculty position- Healthcare Engineering and Analytics- UMass Amherst

Excited to share this new faculty position opening at UMass Amherst in Healthcare Engineering and Analytics. Please feel free to reach out to me if any questions. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tenure-Track Assistant Professor of Mechanical and Industrial Engineering. University of Massachusetts Amherst. Focus: Healthcare Engineering and Analytics. OVERVIEW. The Department of Mechanical...
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Center#Research Universities#Open Forum#The Ise Department
informs.org

Two Endowed Faculty Positions in the School of Industrial and Systems Engineering at Georgia Tech

The H. Milton Stewart School of Industrial and Systems Engineering at the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta, Georgia, invites applications for endowed chair positions in the areas of health systems (Virginia C. and Joseph C. Mello Chair) and supply chain management (Manhattan Associates/Dabbiere Chair). Appointments will be made at the Professor rank.
ATLANTA, GA
uoflnews.com

Open Enrollment information shared with UofL’s Staff Senate

UofL’s Staff Senate met virtually on Oct. 12 via Microsoft Teams and they were joined by President Neeli Bendapudi. Staff senators received university updates from President Bendapudi, information on compensation and university revenue and details on 2022 Benefits Open Enrollment. President Bendapudi addressed Staff Senators and highlighted recent accomplishments from...
LOUISVILLE, KY
ABC Big 2 News

UTPB student wins free tuition as part of COVID-19 vaccine incentive

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- University of Texas Permian Basin student Manuel Padilla won a major prize Friday as part of the school’s COVID-19 vaccine incentive program.  The Freshman finance student received a full semester of free classes as part of his award.  Padilla was the grand prize winner, but other students who participated also received prizes […]
ODESSA, TX
wisc.edu

Registration now open for the 2021 UW–Madison Diversity Forum

Registration is now open for the annual UW–Madison Diversity Forum, Rising Above and Reshaping our World in the Image of Justice, which will be held on Nov. 2 and 3, 2021 as a hybrid in-person/virtual conference and will feature keynote addresses by Dr. Russell Jeung and Steven Canals. Both days...
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Jobs
informs.org

Tenure Track Position at MIT Sloan in Operations Research and Statistics

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Sloan School of Management at 77 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge, MA invites applications for Tenure-Track Assistant Professor positions in Operations Research and Statistics (OR/Stat) beginning July 1, 2022, or as soon thereafter as possible. Strong applicants will demonstrate the potential for research and teaching excellence in any of the sub-fields of Data Science, Optimization, Statistics, Analytics, and/or Operations Research broadly construed. We are especially interested in candidates who can build a strong methodological research base, contribute to application areas of high impact, and be a successful teacher in our undergraduate, MBA, MBAnalytics, and/or PhD programs. Duties will include teaching undergraduate and graduate level courses. The MIT Sloan School of Management offers supportive mentorship to new faculty, an exceptional environment for scientific inquiry, and a strong commitment to an inclusive, welcoming culture. Applications from women and under-represented minorities are strongly encouraged and will be given high consideration.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
informs.org

Upcoming TutORials at the INFORMS Annual Meeting

The 2021 INFORMS TutORials cover a range of exciting topics on Emerging Optimization Methods and Modeling Techniques with Applications. Here is the schedule (all times are PDT). Sunday, October 24. 7:45–9:15am - VSB80. Learning and Information in Stochastic Networks and Queues. Neil Walton, Kuang Xu. 11:00am–12:30pm - SC01. Response-Guided Dosing...
informs.org

APS Cluster at INFORMS Annual Meeting 2021

I am sure you are all excited about the INFORMS annual meeting next week. We have a very active APS cluster with about 40 sessions, and you can see all of them at this link. Below, we list some of the highlights among APS sessions: APS tutorials, panel discussion, student best paper finalist session, Markov lecture and the APS Business meeting where we'll discuss important information about the APS conference.
GEORGIA TECH
informs.org

Budgeting in International Humanitarian Organizations

Problem definition: International humanitarian organizations (IHOs) prepare a detailed annual allocation plan for operations that are conducted in the countries they serve. The annual plan is strongly affected by the available financial budget. The budget of IHOs is derived from donations, which are typically limited, uncertain, and to a large extent earmarked for specific countries or programs. These factors, together with the specific utility function of IHOs, render budgeting for IHOs a challenging managerial problem. In this paper, we develop an approach to optimize budget allocation plans for each country of operations. Academic/practical relevance: The current research provides a better understanding of the budgeting problem in IHOs given the increasing interest of the operations management community for nonprofit operations. Methodology: We model the problem as a two-stage stochastic optimization model with a concave utility function and identify a number of analytical properties for the problem. We develop an efficient generalized Benders decomposition algorithm as well as a fast heuristic. Results: Using data from the International Committee of the Red Cross, our results indicate 21.3% improvement in the IHO’s utility by adopting stochastic programming instead of the expected value solution. Moreover, our solution approach is computationally more efficient than other approaches. Managerial implications: Our analysis highlights the importance of nonearmarked donations for the overall performance of IHOs. We also find that putting pressure on IHOs to fulfill the targeted missions (e.g., by donors or media) results in lower beneficiaries’ welfare. Moreover, the IHOs benefit from negative correlation among donations. Finally, our findings indicate that, if donors allow the IHO to allocate unused earmarked donations to other delegations, the performance of the IHO improves significantly.
ADVOCACY
informs.org

IISE Annual Conference 2022 (Seattle) Call for Abstracts and Presentation Summaries

Abstract/Paper Submission Website: Abstract Scorecard. The Logistics & Supply Chain Division of the Institute of Industrial & Systems Engineers (IISE) is sponsoring the Logistics and Supply Chain Track at the IISE Annual Conference & Expo 2022. The conference is a forum for exchanging knowledge and discoveries in the industrial and systems engineering research and practitioner communities. The IISE Annual Conference & Expo 2022 will continue to integrate research and industry applications under one conference.
SEATTLE, WA
informs.org

2022 IISE DAIS Track Best Student Paper Competition: Call for Papers

May 21 – 24, 2022 Seattle, WA. The Data Analytics & Information Systems (DAIS) Division of the Institute of Industrial and Systems Engineering (IISE) announces the DAIS Track Best Student Paper Award whose objective is to recognize excellence among its student members. The award program brings prestige to the DAIS Division as well as to the recipients honored.
SEATTLE, WA
informs.org

2022 POMS College of Behavior in OM (CBOM) Junior Scholar Paper Competition

The POMS College of Behavior in Operations Management (CBOM) invites submissions to the 2022 CBOM Junior Scholar Paper Competition. We welcome papers in the domain of behavioral operations management. Deadline for submission is Dec 31, 2021. The first prize is recognized with a plaque and accompanied by a $500 honorarium. The...
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy