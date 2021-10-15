Srinivas Reviews Data of Hormonal Agents in the nmCRPC Setting

Tomasz M. Beer, MD, FACP: Darolutamide is a potent androgen receptor inhibitor. It’s the third approved next-generation drug in this space, with enzalutamide and apalutamide preceding it. Darolutamide has a distinct chemical structure, and it’s thought to be less capable of penetrating the blood-brain barrier. As a consequence, it’s thought to have much lower concentrations in the central nervous system than the other 2 drugs. The 3 drugs haven’t been compared head-to-head until the ODENZA study—we’ll talk about that in a minute—but they’ve all been studied in nonmetastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. That’s a situation where a patient has a rising PSA [prostate-specific antigen] on primary hormonal therapy, leuprolide or equivalent and doesn’t have visible metastases on imaging. In that setting we’ve seen 3 randomized studies conducted, SPARTAN, PROSPER, and ARAMIS, evaluating apalutamide, enzalutamide, and darolutamide, respectively.
Comments / 0