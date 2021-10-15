CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Srinivas Reviews Data of Hormonal Agents in the nmCRPC Setting

Cover picture for the articleSPARTAN Trial (NCT01946204) of Apalutamide. Srinivas: The SPARTAN trial looked at [over 1000] patients who had nmCRPC and a PSA doubling time of less than 10 months. The study also included patients with small pelvic lymph node [lesions] that extended to less than 2 cm below the iliac bifurcation [ie, N1...

Monitoring Patients With mCRPC

Tomasz M. Beer, MD, FACP: What is the typical monitoring? We could think about different points in time in this case to consider that. Early on, the patient had a PSA [prostate-specific antigen] recurrence after surgery. This was 2017, and the care was in line with the standard at the time. But in 2021, we have more sensitive PET [positron emission tomography]–based imaging, in particular PSMA [prostate-specific membrane antigen] PET/CT imaging, increasingly available. Even in 2017, we had Axumin PET/CT, and these high-sensitivity imaging studies might be considered for a rising PSA patient after surgery, especially a rapidly rising PSA early in the course of the disease. Such imaging might have revealed more extensive disease than would have been appreciated with conventional imaging and might have led the treating physicians to go directly to systemic therapy and omit salvage radiation, for example. We don’t know that, but that would be 1 of the goals of more sensitive imaging.
Clinical Implications From the VISION Trial in mCRPC

Scott T. Tagawa, MD, FACP: I believe that the VISION results, particularly in the context of all of the other studies—particular prospective studies that might’ve been single arm, plus the TheraP study, which was a patient population highly selected by imaging head-to-head against cabazitaxel—lutetium-PSMA [prostate-specific membrane antigen]-617 improved outcomes. In that context for patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer [CRPC], arguably for at least those who have some PSMA positivity, this represents a new standard of care.
Future Directions for the Treatment of mCRPC

Tomasz M. Beer, MD, FACP: The question is what are the unmet needs in metastatic CRPC [Castration-resistant prostate cancer]? I would say that there are a lot of them. When I think about unmet needs, my mind first goes to those heavily pretreated patients who are running out of treatment options altogether. That’s obviously the most pressing unmet need. But when we think about it, we should be aiming higher than sequential single-agent therapies that produce disease control for a period of time, and then the disease emerges with resistance. There is a need for much more effective therapies earlier on, that control the disease long term, and ultimately that produce durable disease-free status for our patients. While there’s an unmet need for late-stage therapeutics, I’d like the field to think hard about innovative combination therapies and aim high and aspire to produce, reliably produce complete remissions that are durable.
Treatment Options for Metastatic CRPC

Scott T. Tagawa, MD, FACP: Fortunately, there are now a number of different options for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant disease. That being said, as some of the therapies that were first approved for castration-resistant disease have moved to earlier advanced settings, it’s most appropriate to speak about advanced or metastatic prostate cancer in general, as some of these agents are used in both settings. This is important because one of the factors involved with my decision of what to treat a patient sitting in front of me with has to do with what they’ve received before.
Komrokji Discusses Using Hypomethylating Agents for Low- and High-Risk MDS

Investigators are looking into newer ways of using hypomethylating agents to treat patients with low-risk and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome. Myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) is often treated with the hypomethylating agents (HMAs) azacitidine (Vidaza) and decitabine (Dacogen) in the higher-risk setting. However, these agents can also be used in patients with lower-risk disease in certain situations, and newer ways of using these HMAs are under investigation.
Clinical Pearls for the Management of mCRPC

Scott T. Tagawa, MD, FACP: As far as advice for the average clinician who has prostate cancer as part of their practice, No. 1 is you’re not alone. Reach out to colleagues or friends. That may be someone within your practice who you may have trained with, or it may be someone at your local academic center, or across the world. Now that we’re so connected, whether that’s phone, email, or other, it’s important. Generally speaking, sometimes these curbside consultations are difficult on either end. I’m sure it’s happened to all of us. But sometimes it’s a simple question, and sometimes we’re able to do formal evaluations of individual patients. That’s one important fact to learn.
Role of Molecular Testing in mCRPC

Tomasz M. Beer, MD, FACP: The question about molecular or biomarker testing is a wonderful question. NCCN [National Comprehensive Cancer Network] Guidelines nowadays endorse recommending germline genomic testing for patients with metastatic prostate cancer and with high-risk locoregional disease as well. We would expect to find a mutational genetic predisposition to cancer in 10% to 12% of patients in that situation. Certainly germline testing would have been appropriate.
New Option After Tisagenlecleucel for Patients With R/R LBCL Now in Development

Following treatment with chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma require more options. Investigators are now evaluating an interleukin-17 agent. In a phase 1b clinical trial, the first patient with relapsed or refractory (r/r) large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL) has been dosed with efineptakin alfa...
Remaining Questions for LuPSMA Therapy in mCRPC

Scott T. Tagawa, MD, FACP: There are a number of different questions that remain for PSMA [prostate-specific membrane antigen]-targeted radionuclide therapy in general, but I’ll narrow it to lutetium-PSMA-617, which probably applies to the other lutetium-PSMA–targeted small molecules. One is patient selection. I may argue that in someone who’s received every known therapy, who doesn’t have a clinical trial available or other therapies available, and has good performance status, that maybe I don’t need a PSMA-PET [positron emission tomography] to treat them, in part because 95% of patients in the VISION study had a positive PET, at least defined by at least 1 lesion lit up brighter than liver. Even with discrepancies that are another small group, an overall patient population would probably still benefit. That’s one question in my mind.
LuPSMA Therapy in mCRPC: Managing Adverse Events

Scott T. Tagawa, MD, FACP: As with all of our therapies, there are a number of adverse events that are associated with treatment. There are 2 randomized trials of lutetium-PSMA [prostate-specific membrane antigen]-617. We have the VISION trial, which includes lutetium-PSMA-617 in addition to standard of care vs standard of care alone, as well as some head-to-head data against cabazitaxel chemotherapy. What’s important to know is that both of these trials were positive. The duration of exposure and duration of looking closely at adverse events was much longer in those getting lutetium-PSMA-617 compared with the control arms. That being said, there are some somewhat generic adverse events that might occur. Then there are some that are specific to the agent.
Elacestrant Monotherapy Prolongs Survival in ER-Positive, HER2-Negative Advanced mBC

Both the primary and key secondary end point of the phase 3 EMERALD study have been reached. Treatment with single-agent elacestrant improved progression-free (PFS) and overall survival (OS) compared with standard of care (SOC) in patients with estrogen receptor (ER)-positive, HER2-negative advanced or metastatic breast cancer (mBC), meeting the primary end point and 1 secondary end point of the phase 3 EMERALD study, according to topline results announced in a press release from Radius Health, Inc.1.
Novel Antibody Combinations Expand Treatment Options in Multiple Myeloma

Single-agent belantamab demonstrated anti-myeloma activity and a manageable safety profile in the DREAMM-2 phase 2 study. Investigators continue to look to novel antibody combinations that include antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), as well as bispecific and trispecific antibodies in preclinical and clinical trials, for patients with multiple myeloma (MM). “Multiple myeloma is...
FDA Grants Fast Track Status to UVI Plus Checkpoint Inhibition for Melanoma Subgroup

A fast-track designation was granted to a universal cancer vaccine in combination with checkpoint inhibitors. The vaccine, UV1, can be used in combination with either pembrolizumab or ipilimumab. The FDA has granted a fast track designation to UV1, a universal cancer vaccine, in combination with either pembrolizumab (Keytruda) or ipilimumab...
Phase 3 VISION Trial in mCRPC

Scott T. Tagawa, MD, FACP: PSMA [prostate-specific membrane antigen]-targeted radionuclide therapy means directing a radionuclide, which is either generally a beta or alpha emitter. People are familiar with alpha emitters, as in the approved radium-223, and may remember some beta emitters. Certainly, everyone’s familiar with iodine-131 for thyroid cancer. But in the older days, we used strontium and samarium to palliate painful bone metastasis. Lutetium-177 is an approved agent targeting somatostatin for GI [gastrointestinal] neuroendocrine tumors, and is one of the leading agents in a number of tumor types, including prostate cancer. We can target or aim these radionuclides against PSMA using either small molecules or antibodies. I’m not going to go into great details about these other than to say that they have different properties and kinetics. Both are given intravenously or systemically and wind up in the tumor. The small molecules wind up in some other PSMA-positive areas, and I do think that’s important to know in terms of the toxicity or adverse event profile.
ARAMIS and ODENZA Trials in CRPC

Tomasz M. Beer, MD, FACP: Darolutamide is a potent androgen receptor inhibitor. It’s the third approved next-generation drug in this space, with enzalutamide and apalutamide preceding it. Darolutamide has a distinct chemical structure, and it’s thought to be less capable of penetrating the blood-brain barrier. As a consequence, it’s thought to have much lower concentrations in the central nervous system than the other 2 drugs. The 3 drugs haven’t been compared head-to-head until the ODENZA study—we’ll talk about that in a minute—but they’ve all been studied in nonmetastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. That’s a situation where a patient has a rising PSA [prostate-specific antigen] on primary hormonal therapy, leuprolide or equivalent and doesn’t have visible metastases on imaging. In that setting we’ve seen 3 randomized studies conducted, SPARTAN, PROSPER, and ARAMIS, evaluating apalutamide, enzalutamide, and darolutamide, respectively.
Third-Line Treatment Approaches for Acute GVHD

John DiPersio, MD, PhD:In the acute GVHD [graft-vs-host disease] setting, after you have someone who’s been having ongoing diarrhea on a JAK inhibitor, and they’re not, this is acute. What are your third-line approaches to those patients?. Michael Bishop, MD: At our own institution [the University of Chicago], we like...
High pCR Rate Shows Potential for Neoadjuvant Osimertinib in EGFR+ NSCLC

Neoadjuvant osimertinib may lead to a better mechanistic understanding of what drives incomplete response and residual disease for patients with EGFR-mutant NSCLC. according to Collin M. Blakely, MD, PhD. According to updated data from a phase 2 trial (NCT03433469) of neoadjuvant osimertinib (Tagrisso), the third-generation EGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI)...
Durvalumab Plus Chemotherapy Significantly Improves Survival in Biliary Tract Cancer

Significant survival improvement was achieved with durvalumab in combination with chemotherapy as treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer. Patients with biliary tract cancer treated with the frontline combination of durvalumab (Imfinzi) and standard-of-care (SOC) chemotherapy had a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in overall survival (OS) compared with chemotherapy alone, meeting the primary end point of the phase 3 TOPAZ-1 (NCT03875235) study.1.
This Blood Type Puts You at Risk for Dementia

Your blood type can tell you a lot about yourself, and researchers are discovering it can even indicate if you might get certain diseases. Besides telling you if you might have a heart issue or get diabetes—or even what kind of personality you have, according to one report—your blood type may be predictive of certain memory problems, including dementia. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
