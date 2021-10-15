Srinivas Reviews Data of Hormonal Agents in the nmCRPC Setting

Tomasz M. Beer, MD, FACP: What is the typical monitoring? We could think about different points in time in this case to consider that. Early on, the patient had a PSA [prostate-specific antigen] recurrence after surgery. This was 2017, and the care was in line with the standard at the time. But in 2021, we have more sensitive PET [positron emission tomography]–based imaging, in particular PSMA [prostate-specific membrane antigen] PET/CT imaging, increasingly available. Even in 2017, we had Axumin PET/CT, and these high-sensitivity imaging studies might be considered for a rising PSA patient after surgery, especially a rapidly rising PSA early in the course of the disease. Such imaging might have revealed more extensive disease than would have been appreciated with conventional imaging and might have led the treating physicians to go directly to systemic therapy and omit salvage radiation, for example. We don’t know that, but that would be 1 of the goals of more sensitive imaging.

