MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – President Joe Biden’s big domestic agenda includes proposals for child care programs, universal pre-kindergarten, and an extension of the child tax credit. But it’s still not clear if Democrats have the votes to pass it. On the campaign trail, Joe Biden made a lot of promises. One of the biggest was free community college for all and free pre-kindergarten for every 3 and 4-year-old. But the president has had to scale back his proposals recently. Community college is now out, a casualty of drawn-out negotiations with his own party. Two senators, Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, have...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 19 HOURS AGO