Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk‘s role in the 49ers offense has been a matter of discussion all season. He’s played two-thirds of the offensive snaps, but has just eight catches for 90 yards and a touchdown through the first five games of the year. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said a few weeks ago that it was just a “matter of time” before the 2020 first-round pick began producing at a higher level and General Manager John Lynch indicated on Tuesday that he’d like to see the wideout make that step.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO